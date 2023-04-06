Bailee Grogan

Calloway County's Bailee Grogan prepares to make contact on a pitch Monday against Christian County in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

SMITHLAND — Calloway County’s offensive struggles continued Tuesday in an extra-innings loss at Livingston Central.

Missing a few key players the past several games, the Lady Lakers could only generate five hits in a 3-2 loss to the Lady Cardinals in eight innings at the Livingston County Ballpark in Smithland.