SMITHLAND — Calloway County’s offensive struggles continued Tuesday in an extra-innings loss at Livingston Central.
Missing a few key players the past several games, the Lady Lakers could only generate five hits in a 3-2 loss to the Lady Cardinals in eight innings at the Livingston County Ballpark in Smithland.
However, Calloway (4-5 after dropping its fourth game in a row) showed its competitiveness by managing to score both of its runs in the top of the seventh to send the game into extras. Livingston (off to a 6-1 start this season) had scored once in both the third and fourth innings before winning the game in the eighth.
Bailee Grogan, subbing for leadoff hitter Presley Phillips (medical issue), was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Carson McReynolds was 1-for-3 with a double.
Emerson Grogan went the first four innings, allowing six hits with no walks and surrendered two runs with one of them earned. Hailee Jones pitched three innings and allowed one run on three hits and a walk.
Livingston got a 2-for-4 day from Victoria Joiner with the team’s only RBI. Hadley Hargrove was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while Calista Jennings was 2-for-3 with a double. Nevaeh Grimm also was 2-for-3 in the game for the Lady Cardinals.
Hargrove also went the distance in the circle, allowing one walk, while striking out five batters and allowing two runs, neither of which was earned.
Both teams had issues on defense with Livingston actually having more miscues, committing four errors to the Lady Lakers’ three.
Tigers can’t reproduce magic
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — After a dramatic eight-innings win earlier Tuesday against fellow Kentucky representative Ashland Paul Blazer, Murray High did not have enough for its next opponent of the day at the Cal Ripken Experience.
Instead, Hillsdale (Jeromesville, Ohio) was able to quickly take charge and knocked out the Tigers, 14-13, in five innings. Murray High dropped to 5-5, while the Falcons improved to 4-1.
Murray High showed that it had ideas of continuing the offensive explosion it had earlier with Ashland, scoring twice in the first inning. Quickly though, the Falcons began to fly, scoring three times in both the first and second, then adding four in the third.
The Tigers tried to stay in it by scoring a run in the fourth but the Falcons were just too much on this day, scoring four more times in their half of that inning, then holding the Tigers scoreless to end it in five.
Hillsdale had 12 hits in the game to the Tigers’ six. Cody Garner was 2-for-2 at the plate for Murray with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Nick Bell was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Dylan Jennings had an RBI by going 0-for-0 with a walk. Collier Crouch was 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored.
Carson Tucker had the only other extra-base hit for Murray High with a double as he went 1-for-3 with a run.
