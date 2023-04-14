McCRACKEN COUNTY — After a very disappointing loss on its home field earlier this week to eventual Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Softball Tournament champion Ballard Memorial, Murray High found its claws again Thursday at Community Christian Academy.
The Lady Tigers blitzed their hosts from the Paducah area, defeating the Lady Warriors, 13-0. That ended a five-game losing skid for the Lady Tigers (now 5-5 on the season).
This was the case of death by a thousand cuts as the Lady Tigers sank their fangs into the Lady Warriors (1-5) in all but one of the seven innings played. Three runs in the opening frame started the onslaught and four more in the seventh put the finishing touches on the win.
A Murray High offense that could only muster three hits in Monday’s 7-1 loss to Ballard exploded for 17 Thursday as Aidan Farr led the attack by going 4-for-5 at the plate with a double and five RBIs and two runs scored. Derryauna Hudspeth backed that by going 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Sarah Cauley also was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and Mayla Smith was 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Mylee Smith was also 2-for-5 with an RBI.
This was a rematch of the teams’ season opener in Murray in which the Lady Tigers had to get a 7-6 walk-off win despite 17 strikeouts from pitcher Kylie Chapman. That game was also played in near-freezing conditions during the second week of March when nearly every game was played with most players opting for sock tobaggons, gloves and long-sleeve sweatshirts under their game uniforms.
There was none of that Thursday as temperatures were approaching 80 degrees for first pitch late in the afternoon. Chapman tossed a two-hitter with 15 K’s Thursday.
MURRAY — In Monday’s close extra-innings home loss to Ballard Memorial in the All “A” baseball regional, Murray High had seemed a bit flat all game.
Thursday, the Tigers seemed much more engaged against a very good Lyon County team from Region 2. However, the Lyons were still a little too strong as they prevailed, 9-7, in what has been the theme for the Tigers (5-8) so far this season, extra innings.
This time, the Lyons (8-5) scored twice in the eighth to secure the win a game that was nip-and-tuck the whole way. Murray High scored first in the bottom of the opening frame, Lyon answered with three runs in the second, then the Tigers scratched back with three in their half of the third to lead 4-3.
Lyon fired back with two in the fourth but the Tigers tied it at 5-5 with a run in the bottom half. Each team then scored once in the fifth and sixth frames.
Lyon, known for its offensive ability, had 16 hits, while the Tigers had 10. Jack Elmore was 3-for-3 at the plate for Murray High with a run scored, while Carson Tucker hit his second home run in as many games as part of a 2-for-4 night at the dish with an RBI and three runs scored.
Nick Bell was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Avery Starks had two RBIs on a 1-for-4 night and Abram McNutt was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.
John Bingham had a home run as part of his 3-for-5 night at the plate for Lyon, which included two RBIs and a run scored. Austin Spears and Peyton Williams also each had three hits for Lyon.
MAYFIELD — In advance of today’s big matchup in Cadiz against Trigg County in the semifinals of the Kentucky 2A Championships Section 1 Baseball Tournament, Calloway County made a visit Thursday to a Graves County team that had inflicted a lopsided loss on the Lakers a few weeks ago.
It was not nearly so lopsided this time as the Lakers still fell to the Eagles, 8-5, but that was a far cry from the 16-4 final score that resulted at Laker Field in Murray.
Once again, the Eagles (7-7 and possessors of one of the most potent offenses in Region 1) hit the ball well, registering nine hits. Calloway was able to get six to stay competitive.
Bryson Dennis, who was coming two outstanding efforts on the pitching mound, showed he could do the job with his bat as he was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Conner Lockhart was 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Kameron Starks was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Cadwell Turner was 1-for-3 and scored twice, while Zach Akin had the only extra base hit of the game for Calloway, a double, as part of his 1-for-3 day at the plate with a run scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.