A game of cat and cat

Lyon County baserunner Austin Spears (23) looks over his shoulder to find Murray High infielder Dylan Jennings in hot pursuit Thursday on a rundown between second and third bases at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park in Murray. In the end, Jennings was able to successfully make the tag for the out.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

McCRACKEN COUNTY — After a very disappointing loss on its home field earlier this week to eventual Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Softball Tournament champion Ballard Memorial, Murray High found its claws again Thursday at Community Christian Academy.

The Lady Tigers blitzed their hosts from the Paducah area, defeating the Lady Warriors, 13-0. That ended a five-game losing skid for the Lady Tigers (now 5-5 on the season).