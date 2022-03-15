MURRAY — The spring sports season opened with a bang for Murray High Monday in softball as the Lady Tigers took a 6-2 win over Ballard Memorial at Lady Tigers Field.
Murray High took command in the home half of the third inning, scoring four runs as the Lady Tigers took full advantage of three Lady Bomber errors. That was more than enough to Lady Tiger ace Kylie Chapman in the circle as she went the distance in scattering four hits, while striking out nine batters and walking only two.
The Lady Tigers closed the game by tallying a run each in the fifth and sixth frames. Chapman helped her cause by going 2-for-3 at the plate and driving home two runs, while Victoria Burton was also 2-for-3 with two RBIs on the day. Sydney Wyatt was 2-for-4 and also drove home two Lady Tigers. Derryauna Hudspeth and Mylee Smith also drove home a run apiece in the win.
•••
MAYFIELD — Murray High started the new season by getting a boys tennis win Monday on the road.
The Tigers went to Graves County and handled the host Eagles, winning by a 5--4 count in the boys’ matches. Peter Kerrick, Will Imes and Trevor Kuhna all won their singles matches, while Cooper Allen and Kerrick and Bryce Kough and Imes took their doubles matches. The match of the day came from Allen and Kerrick as they defeated the Graves team of Mark Whitaker and Clay Cooper by a 9-8 score with a 7-4 tie-breaker win deciding the match.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Tigers did drop their match to Graves by an 8-1 total as Elina Karvonis had the lone win in a singles match.
•••
DRAFFENVILLE — Calloway County began its tennis season as well on Monday and the Lady Lakers just missed a win, falling at Marshall County, 5-4.
The Lady Lakers got singles wins from Emma Fennell, Molly Clark and Kaylee Morris to give themselves a shot at the win. However, the Lady Marshals were able to win two of the three doubles matches. Clark and Morris had the only doubles win.
On the boys’ side, the Lakers fell by a 6-2 count to the Marshals as Joe Morgan and Kanyon Franklin picked up the lone singles wins of the day. Franklin’s win came by a 9-7 score against Elston Evans.
••••
CARLISLE COUNTY — Murray High’s baseball season started with a defensive struggle at Carlisle County as the Tigers came away with a 3-2 loss to the Comets.
Carlisle scored all of their runs in the third inning and was able to hold the Tigers in check the rest of the evening after Murray High had taken a 1-0 lead in the opening frame on a Carson Tucker fielder’s choice. Murray High answered with a run in the fourth but could not sustain enough offense to draw closer the rest of the way.
Neither team was very productive offensively as the Tigers had four hits, while Carlisle managed to win the game with only three.
Andrew Orr did manage a multiple-hit outing as he was 2-for-3. Josh Eaton plated the other Murray High run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Nick Holcomb took a tough loss after going five innings and striking out nine Comet batters.
