LaCENTER — One of the most painful moments of this softball season for Murray High came in the opening round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Tournament.
On their home field, the Lady Tigers were beaten by a Ballard Memorial team that went on to win the tournament. However, that day at Lady Tiger Field, Murray High knew it had not given its best performance.
Saturday, the Lady Tigers had a second chance at Ballard, this time on the Lady Bombers’ home field, and they redeemed themselves. Behind a no-hitter from pitcher Kylie Chapman, Murray High avenged the earlier loss, 5-0, only a few days after being knocked out for the second time this season by 4th District opponent Marshall County, 14-2, in Murray.
“Yes, they were smiling, laughing and talking it up start to finish,” said Murray High Head Coach Jonathan Rogers. “But that’s the fun we have to carry into all of our games. If we can do that, instead of overthinking, we could be in a lot better of a position. This was our second game all season with no errors.”
Thursday, the Lady Tigers (9-11) had committed seven errors to take themselves out of that game. Saturday, they did not commit one as Chapman twirled a no-hitter that, if not for one hit-batsman, would have been a perfect game. Ballard (18-5) had 14 strikeouts while facing Chapman.
Meanwhile, Murray High had nine hits as it scored twice in the first and three times in the fifth to secure the win. Aiden Farr, out the past several games with a concussion after being hit in the head by a ball, returned to the lineup Saturday and promptly went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Chapman helped her cause with a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a double and two runs scored.
Sarah Cauley had a double and an RBI.
Lakers emerge with
twinbill split
BOWLING GREEN — Calloway County’s baseball Lakers have faced huge challenges most of the season from a combination of injuries and youth, but they found a way to defeat one of the state’s best teams on Saturday.
In the first game of a doubleheader with Region 4 stalwart Greenwood, the Lakers (11-16) hammered the Gators, 15-4, in six innings before Greenwood (20-6) came back to take Game 2 by a 6-2 score.
The first game seems to bring back memories of last year’s shocking blowout win over state power Owensboro Apollo, in which Calloway scored a whopping 29 runs in one of the commonwealth’s most surprising results of the ‘22 baseball season.
Many players were responsible for Saturday’s result as well as Calloway outhit the Gators, 14-5. The Lakers took a 10-2 lead after four innings, then put the game away with a run in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Conner Lockhart was 3-for-4 with a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored. Cadwell Turner had his third straight strong day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Cole Lockhart was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scores, while Braden Pingel only had one hit but scored three times.
Kameron Starks was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Zach Akin was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Nick Cantrell put together yet another strong effort on the mound, going the distance as he allowed only five hits and struck out two batters while only walking two.
The Lakers could not quite duplicate that performance in Game 2 as the Gators took a 4-0 lead after two innings and held control the rest of the way. Calloway did score twice in the sixth but could not cut the deficit any farther.
Calloway was outhit in this one, 8-4, as Cole Lockhart doubled, Conner was Lockhart was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, Cuyler McDaniel was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Pingel was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Nathan Howard went the distance for Greenwood with six strikeouts and three walks.
Murray High gets
split at Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. — Murray High split a pair of games Saturday in the Land of Lincoln, dropping a 7-0 decision to host Massac County, while defeating a very good Zeigler-Royalton team, 6-1 to move to 12-12 on the season.
Massacs’s Patriots (8-16) proved a tough matchup for the Tigers, whose bats could not get started in this one. The Patriots outhit Murray High, 11-6, and took charge early by scoring all seven runs within the first four innings.
Collier Crouch continued his good hitting as of late for the Tigers as he was 2-for-3, but he was the only Tiger with more than one hit. Massac got two hits each from Brayden Jennings and Noah Melcher and a double each from those players. Jennings scored three times, while Melcher had two RBIs.
Against ZR’s Tornadoes (22-9), the Tigers were much more successful, scoring four runs in the first three frames to establish command, while owning a 9-5 edge in hits.
Carson Tucker (double) and Jack Elmore were both 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI apiece. Crouch (six innings) allowed six hits, while Avery Starks allowed nine in 2/3 of an inning and Tucker allowed one hit in his 1 1/3 of work on the mound.
Lady Lakers split
against Illinois foes
METROPOLIS, Ill. — Calloway County’s Lady Lakers also joined Murray High’s baseballers in visiting the Superman City on Saturday for a softball twinbill.
Like the Tigers, the Lady Lakers emerged with a split as a traditionally-strong Massac ballclub took a 6-1 win in the opener but Calloway (11-11) responded with a 7-4 win over Mount Vernon in the second game.
Massac (10-13 against a very tough schedule) scored all of its runs in the first two innings as Lady Patriot pitcher Chloe Dassing allowed only two hits, while recording 16 strikeouts as Massac owned a 10-2 edge in hits. Hannah Edwards was 4-for-4 with two runs scored.
Preslee Phillips was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Calloway.
In the second game, Calloway set the tone by scoring four times in the first inning. The Lady Rams (9-11) responded with three of their own in the third only to have Calloway yank back the momentum with two in the bottom half of that inning. Mount Vernon only had two hits, thanks to Calloway pitcher Emerson Grogan, who had eight strikeouts.
However, it was big hitting by the Lady Lakers that paved the way to victory in this one. Five Lady Lakers had two hits with Bailee Grogan’s double and three RBIs leading the charge. Carson McReynolds and Hailee Jones (two doubles) were both 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Emerson was 2-for-3 with a double.
Ashlynn Bazzell was also 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
St. Mary wins close
one with Lakers
MURRAY — In a tight game Friday at Laker Field, a very good St. Mary team from Paducah edged host Calloway County, 4-2, in baseball action.
St. Mary (13-8-1 with the win) scored three times in the third inning and once in the sixth in getting the win. The Vikings were outhit, 7-6, by the Lakers and won despite committing three errors to the Lakers’ none.
Brandon Quigley had two RBIs for the Vikings on one hit. Cadwell Turner was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Lakers, while Conner Lockhart was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
