Along with throwing a no-hitter Saturday in a 5-0 revenge win at Ballard Memorial, Murray High pitcher Kylie Chapman (being patted on helmet) swung a big bat in the Lady Tigers' triumph in LaCenter.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

LaCENTER — One of the most painful moments of this softball season for Murray High came in the opening round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Tournament.

On their home field, the Lady Tigers were beaten by a Ballard Memorial team that went on to win the tournament. However, that day at Lady Tiger Field, Murray High knew it had not given its best performance.

