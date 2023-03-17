MURRAY — Murray High moved to 2-0 in the Jonathan Rogers era Thursday with a 10-4 win over Christian Fellowship in softball action at Lady Tiger Field in Murray.
The win also give Murray High’s new coach a 1-0 mark in 4th District play. It came with some strength being displayed too.
CFS (1-2, 0-2 in district play) took a 4-2 lead in the second inning but the Lady Tigers responded with three runs in their half of the third, capped by a solo home run from starting pitcher Kylie Chapman that barely cleared the left-field fence. Murray High then kept the offensive pressure on the Lady Eagles
Murray High followed the third-inning outburst with another three-run binge iu the fourth to double the score on the Lady Eagles.
Then, after failing to capitalize on another scoring chance in the fifth, the Lady Tigers put the game away with two more runs in the sixth.
Murray High ended the game with nine hits. Chapman’s bomb was preceded by a homer from teammate Aiden Farr, who was 2-of-4 on the day with four RBIs and two runs scored. She also scored after the ball got away from the CFS defense on a third-inning triple to left-center field that came ahead of Chapman’s homer.
Marlee Riddle was 2-for-4 with a double and, though she did not have an RBI Thursday, she scored four times. Chapman was 2-for-2 and was walked twice. Farr ended the game with seven total bases, while Chapman had five and Riddle three.
Chapman went the distance in the circle, allowing four runs on nine hits and followed Tuesday’s 17-strikeout effort with 12 more on Thursday.
Only two of CFS’ runs were earned as the Lady Tigers get commit five errors to the Lady Eagles’ three.
CFS was led by Jayden Jackson’s 3-for-4 day at the plate that resulted in a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Rhema Howard was 2-for-4 for theLady Eagles as well.
Gracie Howard had the only other extra base hit for CFS, a triple.
MURRAY — Two-time defending Region 1 softball champion McCracken County did not waste any time taking control against two-time defending 4th District champ Calloway County, scoring six times in the first inning of an 11-0 win.
The Lady Mustangs (1-0) displayed the usual mix of small ball and hard hitting for which they have been known since Reidland, Heath and Lone Oak, all strong Region 1 programs joined forces in the early 2010s. McCracken finished Thursday’s game with 11 hits, while limiting the Lady Lakers (2-1) to only three.
McCracken had three players end with multiple hits with Karleigh Grace Walker doing the most damage with four RBIs on 2-for-4 at the plate. She also scored twice. Raygan Rodgers had a triple, while Isabella Story had a home run. McCracken only left five runners on base and took advantage of three Calloway errors.
Leadoff hitter Preslee Phillips had two of the Lady Lakers’ three hits, ending 2-for-3 on the day. Sophie Lax had the other hit for the Lady Lakers.
