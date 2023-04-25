BENTON — Murray High softball was looking for its third win in its last four games Monday as it faced 4th District opponent Christian Fellowship at H.H. Lovett Park in Benton.
The Lady Tigers needed a win ahead of today’s big contest at Marshall County and got it, 11-4, to earn a sweep of the Lady Eagles for the season and move to 2-1 in the district after Thursday’s close loss to cross-town rival Calloway County.
Calloway is now in firm command of the district at 4-0 with a sweep of Marshall that was ensured last week in Murray. The Lady Lakers face CFS today in Murray and clinch a tie for the No. 1 seed in the district tournament later this season.
Murray High, though, can stay in the race, as long as it keeps winning. After Marshall today, it will get its second shot at Calloway on Wednesday at Lady Tiger Field.
After barely avoiding a no-hitter on Thursday against Calloway, the Lady Tigers (7-6 overall) wasted no time with CFS (6-7 overall, 0-5 in district play) on Monday. Murray High scored four times in the first inning but the Lady Eagles clawed back with three in the third to make a game of it.
However, after scoring once in the fourth, the Lady Tigers put the game away with five in the sixth and another in the seventh.
Murray High did this with only five hits Monday, which was matched by CFS. Derryauna Hudspeth had a double as part of her 2-for-3 day at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kylie Chapman had a triple for her only hit of the day to go along with an RBI and a run scored, while Mylee Smith also had a triple with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Chapman went the distance on the mound with 14 strikeouts and no walks as she scattered those five CFS hits.
The Lady Eagles had no extra base hits but did get two RBIs from Lillian Burnett, even though she had no hits. CFS’ only multiple hitter was Jayden Jackson, who was 2-for-4 and scored two runs.
MURRAY — Calloway County’s tennis athletes were determined to determine their home turf on Monday against Marshall County.
And that is exactly what the Lakers and Lady Lakers did, gaining a sweep at the Calloway County Tennis Courts. On the girls’ side, Calloway took a hard-earned 6-3 (matches) win, while the Lakers easily took care of the Marshals, 7-2.
The girls started with the Lady Lakers taking two of the three matches in doubles. The teams of Amber Wu/Emma Fennel and Molly Clark/Kaylee Morris claimed easy wins in their matches.
The scene then shifted over to the singles matches with Calloway getting easy wins Wu, Morris and Fennel, then getting a pressure-packed 9-7 win from Clark over Marshall's Taylor Thomas to complete the win.
On the boys' side, the Lakers actually started a bit slow, dropping two of the three doubles matches as the visiting Marshals took an early lead. The lone win came from the team of Isaac Martin/Connor Pile, while Bo Stom/Canaan Bazzell battled hard but ultimately fell to the Marshall team of Marrick Simmons/Hunter Odom, 9-8, in a match that went to a 7-4 tie-breaker.
However, the Lakers quickly seized control of the match in the singles matches, earning a sweep. Isaac Schwepker, Pile, Jude Bazzell and Martin all won their matches by wide margins. Kolt Bazzell and Cesar Villeda had to work harder to earn their victories, with Bazzell defeating Simmons, 8-6, and Villeda defeating Odom, 8-5.
