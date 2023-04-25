BENTON — Murray High softball was looking for its third win in its last four games Monday as it faced 4th District opponent Christian Fellowship  at H.H. Lovett Park in Benton.

The Lady Tigers needed a win ahead of today’s big contest at Marshall County and got it, 11-4, to earn a sweep of the Lady Eagles for the season and move to 2-1 in the district after Thursday’s close loss to cross-town rival Calloway County.