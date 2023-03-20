MARION — Murray High has put together its best softball start since 2012.
The Lady Tigers moved to 4-0 Saturday with a pair of wins at an event hosted by Crittenden County. The Lady Tigers got a 19-0 victory over Fulton City for that fourth win. It was their third win, though, that had first-year Head Coach Jonathan Rogers and his team really celebrating.
It came against a Crittenden program that has given the Lady Tigers some problems in past years, including a two-game sweep last year. Saturday, though, the Lady Tigers emerged with a 7-3 win in eight innings on the Lady Rockets’ home field.
“It felt really good. I know several of the girls wanted to beat them bad,” Rogers said of his players. “Last year, Crittenden got the best of Murray both times (3-1 in Murray and 6-5 at Marion), so it was nice to get that win and build some confidence.”
Where it was the Lady Rockets (2-2) that made the big plays in the two games last season, Murray High was the team making those plays Saturday. Murray High scored four times in the top of the eighth inning.
Murray High had 13 hits against Crittenden, led by pitcher Kylie Chapman helping her cause by going 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. Jenna Stone was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Mylee Smith was 2-for-4 with an RBI and three stolen bases, Aiden Farr was 2-for-5 with an RBI and Derryauna Hudspeth was 2-for-5.
Chapman struck out 17 batters and only walked one in going the distance with two of the three runs being earned.
Lakers recover from tough
loss to beat Henry
PARIS, Tenn. — After a very tough home baseball loss to a solid Jackson (Tenn.) Christian team on Friday, Calloway County trekked into the Volunteer State on Saturday for a meeting with a program that, traditionally, has been tough to handle for the Lakers.
Henry County’s Patriots have taken several wins over Lakers, though the trend has slowed in more recent years, such as last year. Calloway earned a split, by beating the Patriots in Paris.
Saturday, it was in Paris that the Lakers took the first game of this year’s series, 4-2, to move to 2-1 on the young season and help ease the pain of a 14-9 loss to Jax Christian a day earlier.
“No doubt about that,” said Calloway Head Coach Travis Turner, who was proud of how his team had battled Jax Christian, erasing a six-run deficit to actually take a 9-8 lead into the seventh inning. Then, the Eagles erupted for six runs to snatch the win.
“Tremendous effort ... really proud of our kids. I actually had to tell that to our varsity group, because we had some heads down (after Friday’s game).”
Down 8-2 after the Eagles had hit two home runs on a day the wind was, unusually, blowing toward left field, Calloway began its comeback with two runs in the fourth. Then came the fifth, featuring the bottom part of the Lakers’ batting order.
Bryson Dennis’ single, Price Aycock (hit by pitch) scoring on a wild pitch and Noah Stallons’ single all produced runs, with Zach Akin also reaching on a single. Conner Lockhart’s bases-loaded walk put the Lakers ahead, 9-8. Dennis then seemed to make a pivotal play in the sixth, leaping to grab a grounder to the mound and making a solo putout of a runner who was caught between second and third.
However, keeping the bats of the Eagles proved too much. After the first two batters of the seventh reached base, Jax Christian scored six times with most of those runs produced by grounders that simply found holes in the Calloway infield. Calloway only had one error as the Eagles had 14 hits.
Calloway had nine hits with Cadwell Turner going 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored. He had a double, as did Lockhart and Aycock. Dennis was 1-for-3 and had three RBIs, while Lockhart was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Kameron Starks and Aycock also scored twice.
Saturday saw a defensive struggle ensue in Paris as the Lakers were able to withstand three errors in the field.
Cadwell and Akin combined on a five-hitter as they kept the dangerous Patriot bats under control. Cadwell helped his cause by going 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Cole Lockhart had a triple as he was 2-for-2 with a run scored.
Calloway had to battle from behind in this one as the Patriots scored once in the third and once in the fourth to lead, 2-1. However, it was Calloway scoring twice in the fifth to regain the lead and getting an insurance run in the seventh.
Henry did get a solo home run from Hudson Cepparulo and had two-hit days from Truitt Webb and Ashton Kemp.
Tigers also find Eagles
difficult to handle
MURRAY — Saturday, it was Murray High’s turn to face Jax Christian and, like their crosstown rivals on Friday, the Tigers fell victim to the big inning.
The Eagles scored four times in the third and that was enough to leave Murray with two victories for the weekend as they defeated the Tigers, 7-2, at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
Once again, the Eagles displayed their hitting ability with 10 hits. Six of the Eagles’ nine hitters had at least one hit with four collecting two. Like Friday, it was the Tigers (1-2) getting an early lead, tallying once in the first inning.
Carson Tucker was 1-for-4 at the plate for Murray High with an RBI, while Cody Garner was 1-for-3 with the other RBI. Garner also had the Tigers’ only extra-base hit, a double. Avery Starks was 1-for-3 and scored a run with courtesy runner Colin Winters scoring the other run.
Carson Garner went the first five innings and had three strikeouts against the high-contact Jax Christian offense. He also did not allow a single batter to reach base via a walk. Dylan Jennings had three strikeouts of his own in two innings against a team that puts the ball in play with regularity.
