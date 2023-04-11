HOPKINSVILLE — Calloway County’s habit of playing the most dramatic of baseball games this season continued Monday as the Lakers went eight innings with Hopkinsville before emerging with a hard-earned 9-7 win at Tiger Field.
Hoptown (3-9) battled back from a 4-0 deficit to score to five times in the sixth inning and actually take a 5-4 lead before the Lakers (7-6 with the win and winners of four of their last five games) sent the game into extra innings with a run in the seventh.
In the eighth, though, it was the Lakers scoring four times to produce enough of a cushion as the Tigers did answer with two runs of their own.
Calloway appeared to break out of its hitting slump with 16 hits Monday. Braden Pingel and Cole Lockhart were both 3-for-5 as Pingel had an RBI and two runs scored, while Lockhart also scored a run.
Cadwell Turner was 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Conner Lockhart was 2-for-5 with an RBI, while Kameron Starks was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Hoptown had 11 hits with Dylan Sweeney and Jackson Thompson each having two hits and driving in two runs, with Thompson scoring twice as well.
MURRAY — Calloway County’s softball woes continued Monday as the Lady Lakers fell to a strong Muhlenberg County program, 7-3, in Murray for their sixth straight loss.
However, Calloway (4-7) seemed to have a bit more steam in this one as it trailed, 4-3, after three innings, after falling well behind in several of its last few games. But the Lady Mustangs (7-3 and winners of their last three games) were stronger down the stretch, scoring three times in the fifth, then holding the host team scoreless the rest of the way.
Both teams had defensive issues in this game with four errors each as Muhlenberg won the hitting battle, 7-5.
Sophie Lax continues to hit the ball well for the Lady Lakers as she was 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Carson McReynolds was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Muhlenberg got three RBIs on the night from Macy Cotton, while Josie Davis and Abry Carver had the only extra base hits of the game as each had a double.
DRAFFENVILLE — Murray High's tennis program returned to action Monday after its spring break and was able to split a match against host Marshall County.
It was the Lady Tigers getting a 5-4 (matches) victory over Marshall, while the Marshals took the boys’ side by a 6-2 count.
The Lady Tigers got easy singles wins from Macee Flores, Avery Vanover, Elina Karvounis and Greer Miller before the team of Flores/Vanover clinched the win with a victory in their doubles match.
On the boys’ side, wins were tough to find for the Tigers but Peter Kerrick claimed one with an 8-5 victory over Marshall’s Eli Rudd. The other win on this day came in doubles as Kerrick went 2-for-2 on his day by teaming with partner Bryce Kough for a relatively easy 8-4 win over Marshall’s Jameson Wells and Alex Dinas.
MURRAY — Calloway County’s boys tennis team had an easy time Monday in shutting out St. Mary of Paducah in a match at the Calloway County Tennis Courts.
The Lakers got singles wins from Isaac Schwepker, Isaac Martin, Connor Pile, Jude Bazzell, Kolt Bazzell and Cesar Villeda. All but one of those victories came in matches where Lakers did not surrender a single a game to the Vikings.
In doubles, things were not much more competitive as the Lakers took three more victories, this time with two of those coming by scores of 8-0. The only exception was the 8-6 win for the Calloway team of Martin/Pile against St. Mary’s Lucas Lea/Rex Roof.
Things were not as easy for the Lady Lakers as St. Mary salvaged a split for the day by winning the girls’ side, 6-3.
Calloway did get all three of its wins in the singles matches. Cana McDonald took an 8-5 win over St, Mary’s Mason Clements, while teammate Amber Wu defeated Ava Campbell, 8-4 and Sydney Naber was able to take an 8-2 win over Lara Flint.
While the Lady Lakers did fall by a 3-0 score in the doubles matches, they were close in one of them as the team of Wu/Emma Fennel was edged by an 8-6 final score by the St. Mary team of Audrey Sims and Olivia O’Niel.
