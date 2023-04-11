HOPKINSVILLE — Calloway County’s habit of playing the most dramatic of baseball games this season continued Monday as the Lakers went eight innings with Hopkinsville before emerging with a hard-earned 9-7 win at Tiger Field.

Hoptown (3-9) battled back from a 4-0 deficit to score to five times in the sixth inning and actually take a 5-4 lead before the Lakers (7-6 with the win and winners of four of their last five games) sent the game into extra innings with a run in the seventh. 