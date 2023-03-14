MURRAY — On a cold, raw opening day to the 2023 high school baseball season, Calloway County’s Cole Lockhart quickly applied some heat for the fans at Laker Field.
Lockhart’s two-out three-run home run over the left-field wall in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the host Lakers a thrilling 4-2 walk-off win Monday over Lyon County. Lockhart’s smash answered a Lyon run in the top of the seventh.
“Cole made a great pickup (at first for a putout in the top of the seventh, then makes a mistake trying to throw across the field (to get a runner at third, which was wild and allowed Lyon to score the go-ahead run). He comes off the field and he’s devastated,” said Calloway Head Coach Travis Turner, who, after tending to Lockhart as he returned to dugout, made a prediction to his team.
“I said, OK, Bryson (Dennis) is going to get on base, then Zach (Akin) is going to do his job, Cadwell (Turner) is going to do his and Cole is going to win the ballgame. Lo and behold, and with two strikes, Cole hammers it to left.”
Dennis reached with a walk, then was bunted to second by Akin. Turner was then intentionally walked, setting the stage for Lockhart. Calloway’s only other run had come in the first inning when Cadwell scored on the back end of a double steal. Cadwell and Conner Lockhart combined to hold a Lyon team was 27-7 last year and reached the state Final Four in 2021 to only five hits with two of those coming from right fielder Drew Richie, who scored the go-ahead run in the seventh. Cole was 3-of-4 at the plate for Calloway, while catcher Cuyler McDaniel was 2-for-3.
MURRAY — Against a Carisle County team renowned for scoring runs, Murray High seemed to do well Monday when it came to slowing the Comets.
Carlisle was held to five runs. The problem was Murray High squandered several good scoring chances in a 5-0 baseball shutout loss at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
“We had guys on base multiple times throughout the game. We just never got the big hit,” said Murray High Head Coach Sam Rushing. “I thought the guys took some pretty good swings. We were just a little bit late on some fast balls tonight.
“A lot of it, with our approaches at the plate, I think was a little bit of first-game jitters with a few people trying to do too much instead of letting the game come to them.”
Murray High had the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning but could not send a runner home and that seemed to set the tone for the rest of the game. Carlisle scored single runs in the second, third, fourth, sixth and seventh frames and had eight hits.
with big offensive night at Carlisle
BARDWELL — Calloway County’s softball season opened with a bang Monday night as the Lady Lakers routed host Carlisle County, 10-2.
Emerson scattered five hits in the circle and helped her own cause with a home run and two RBIs. Newcomer Hailee Jones had two doubles in going 3-for-4, Carson McReynolds had a double as she went 2-for-5 with an RBI, Bailee Grogan was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Ashlynn Bazzell was 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and two runs scored.
