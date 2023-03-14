MURRAY — On a cold, raw opening day to the 2023 high school baseball season, Calloway County’s Cole Lockhart quickly applied some heat for the fans at Laker Field.

Lockhart’s two-out three-run home run over the left-field wall in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the host Lakers a thrilling 4-2 walk-off win  Monday over Lyon County. Lockhart’s smash answered a Lyon run in the top of the seventh.

