MURRAY — An exciting day of tennis at the Mel Purcell Courts saw host Murray High split a regular-season match with Graves County Monday afternoon under sunny skies, yet windy conditions.
Murray High took a 6-3 (matches) win on the boys’ side, while the Lady Tigers just missed a win as the Lady Eagles emerged with a tight 5-4 win.
In girls action, Murray High got a doubles win as the team of Kyra Jones/Malaika Gachoka had to go extra games before taking a 9-7 win over Ellie Swift/Brooklyn Williams. Graves took the other two matches with Lily Gossum/Darcy Sloan defeating Murray High’s Elina Karvounis/Maddie Biggert by the same 9-7 score.
Jones, Avery Vanover and Karvounis all scored easy wins in their singles matches with Natalie Newsom defeating Biggert in the tightest match of the day. 9-8 (7-5 in the tie-breaker). Swift also edged Gachoka, 9-7 in another tight match.
On the boys’ side, Murray High was 2-for-3 in doubles with Nick Clinton/Gavin Harris taking an easy win and Bryce Kough/Peter Kerrick working hard to defeat Graves’ Mason Whitaker/Mason Kirby, 8-6.
Kough, Trevor Cuhna and Kerrick all won their singles matches by fairly comfortable margins with Clinton falling by a competitive 8-6 score to Graves’ Brax Fowler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.