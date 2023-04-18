Gachoka

Murray High's Malaika Gachoka was involved in two very close matches Monday against visiting Graves County.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — An exciting day of tennis at the Mel Purcell Courts saw host Murray High split a regular-season match with Graves County Monday afternoon under sunny skies, yet windy conditions.

Murray High took a 6-3 (matches) win on the boys’ side, while the Lady Tigers just missed a win as the Lady Eagles emerged with a tight 5-4 win.

