LONE OAK — Murray High was given a chance to become somewhat familiar with the surroundings for next week’s Region 1 Tennis Tournament Monday afternoon as they played McCracken County in a match at the Larry Heflin Tennis Center. 

Along with the chance to see their surroundings for next week, one Tiger player notched a win for his team as Peter Kerrick took a singles win, though the Mustangs did win the boys match, 8-1 (matches).

Tags

Recommended for you