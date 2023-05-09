LONE OAK — Murray High was given a chance to become somewhat familiar with the surroundings for next week’s Region 1 Tennis Tournament Monday afternoon as they played McCracken County in a match at the Larry Heflin Tennis Center.
Along with the chance to see their surroundings for next week, one Tiger player notched a win for his team as Peter Kerrick took a singles win, though the Mustangs did win the boys match, 8-1 (matches).
However, there was also a very encouraging sign as the matches had much more competitive scores than in the past with McCracken. Where both Tigers and Lady Tigers (who were shut out, 9-0) players had been losing matches to McCracken by winning maybe one or two games, Monday’s result was much different.
Kerrick’s 8-2 singles win was joined by Cooper Allen’s 8-4 loss. Kerrick and doubles partner Bryce Kough also lost their match by an 8-4 score, while Allen and Will Imes came close to a win, losing 8-6 to their Mustang opponents.
On the girls’ side, Kyra Jones lost in a tie-breaker with her singles opponent for a 9-8 (7-2) final score.
Hickman tames Lady Tigers
CLINTON —After avenging a bitter Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Softball Tournament loss to eventual champion Ballard Memorial Saturday, Murray High had to be feeling confident about hitting the field Monday at tricky Hickman County.
This is a Lady Falcons program that, from time to time, has managed to give the more established programs in western Kentucky some very good games over the years. Monday, it was clear that Hickman was ready for Murray High, defending its home field with a 4-1 win that improved the Lady Falcons to 12-14, while the Lady Tigers continued to ride a see-saw this season, dropping to 9-12.
Hickman scored twice in the third inning, then answered a Murray High run in the fourth with one of its own in the bottom half. The Lady Falcons then put the game away with a run in the sixth, winning despite committing three errors, which matched the Lady Tigers.
After no-hitting a high-scoring Ballard team Saturday, Lady Tiger ace Kylie Chapman could not keep the Lady Falcons’ bats quiet as they registered eight hits Monday. Murray High had six. Chapman did have nine strikeouts and only allowed two walks with two of Hickman’s runs being unearned.
Derryauna Hudspeth, as she has done all season, was again Murray High’s hitting star, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and a run scored. Mayla Smith was also 2-for-3 with a double, while Jenna Stone had the other extra-base hit for the Lady Tigers, a double.
Carly Boaz was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored and Abbi Clark was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to pace Hickman.
