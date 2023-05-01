MURRAY — A day after a tough defeat in the rain to 4th District rival Marshall County, Murray High’s baseball Tigers bounced back with a 6-2 win over visiting Camden Central (Tenn.) Friday at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
The Tigers (10-10) had two big innings in getting the win, the third and the sixth. It was in both of those frames that they scored three times. The Lions (who are now 14-7) scored their only run in the seventh.
Murray High was outhit, 5-3. However, Tiger batters were able to reach base nine times via walks and stole four bases. Collier Crouch had two of the Tigers’ hits, going 2-for-2 on the day with an RBI and run scored. Carson Tucker had the other hit and it was good for an RBI and he also scored a run. Thomas Renick, Dylan Jennings and Abram McNutt all had RBIs without getting a hit.
Camden’s Konner Comuzie was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Whereas the Tigers were only suffering one strikeout on the day, the Lions had 13. all courtesy of Jennings,, who only walked one hitter in going the distance.
Lady Tigers bounce back against Hop Central
MURRAY — Like their Tiger baseball counterparts, Murray High softball Lady Tigers also were able to return to the best side of the win/loss column Friday with a 12-5 win over Hopkins County Central at Lady Tiger Field.
Murray High (10-10) was coming off a knockout loss to cross-town rival Calloway County on Wednesday, but quickly showed it was over that defeat. Murray High hit the Lady Storm (3-21) for eight runs in the first three innings in gaining command but the visitors resisted a KO loss of their own by scoring five runs between the fourth and fifth innings to make a game of it.
Murray High, though, put the game away with three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Murray High’s offense, stymied in the loss to Calloway, returned in this one with 11 hits. Kylie Chapman helped her cause in a big way with a 4-for-4 day that included two doubles, five RBIs and a run scored. Derryauna Hudspeth also had a double as she was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Alden Collins also was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Marlee Riddle scored three times on one hit, while Mylee Smith scored twice on no hits and Kaleigha Hill was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
EDDYVILLE — Calloway County jumped to an early lead but could not prevent a strong Lyon County from making a late run to, 3-2, Friday in Eddyville.
Calloway (9-13) scored both of its runs in the opening inning as Braden Pingel scored on a wild pitch and Cadwell Turner scored on a groundout from Cole Lockhart.
Calloway also got an outstanding effort from its pitching staff as Bryson Dennis, Keagan Rollins and Pingel combined on a three-hitter of the high-scoring Lyons (14-5 with the win), who won their eighth game in a row. The Lyons were, however, able to walk six times.
Aiden Waters was 2-for-3 but it was Turner Hurst’s two-run double that was the biggest hit of the day for the Lyons.
