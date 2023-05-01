MURRAY — A day after a tough defeat in the rain to 4th District rival Marshall County, Murray High’s baseball Tigers bounced back with a 6-2 win over visiting Camden Central (Tenn.) Friday at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.

The Tigers (10-10) had two big innings in getting the win, the third and the sixth. It was in both of those frames that they scored three times. The Lions (who are now 14-7) scored their only run in the seventh. 