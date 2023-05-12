MURRAY — Murray High used power to take a knockout victory over visiting Hickman County Thursday afternoon in baseball action at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
The Tigers (14-12) hit three home runs in the 11-0 win that only required six innings. One of those came from Carson Garner (3-for-4 with three RBIs), who was also the starting pitcher on Thursday and picked up an easy win as he struck out three Falcons (13-12) in five innings of work.
Abram McNutt (2-for-4 with two RBIs) added a very long solo home run to left field that flew over the concession stand, while Carson Tucker (2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored) added a solo blast that went over the right-center-field fence.
Murray High ended with 13 hits as Jack Elmore was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, Cody Garner was 1-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored and Davin Hood was 2-for-3 on the day.
Murray High hit high gear in the third and fourth innings, scoring three times in both frames after starting the onslaught with one run in the first inning.
A four-run volley finished the Falcons, who could only answer with two hits, one being a triple from Cameron Sublett.
MURRAY — After forgettable home softball losses Monday to Graves County and Tuesday to Lyon County, Calloway County welcomed an opponent that was responsible for a defeat that may have been more painful than those combined.
Trigg County had embarrassed the Lady Lakers in the first round of the Kentucky 2A Championships Section 1 Tournament that Calloway had won the previous two seasons. Needless to say, the Lady Lakers proved Thursday that they had still remembered that night, winning, 8-0, in Murray.
Calloway (13-13) outhit the Lady Wildcats (12-14) by a 12-4 margin and used what Trigg had in the first game at Cadiz, the big inning. It came in the fifth as the Lady Lakers scored five times in that frame to extend a 2-0 edge.
Preslee Phillips was 3-for-4 at the plate with two solo home runs, two RBIs and two runs scored. Carson McReynolds was also 2-for-2 with a homer of her own, a double and four RBIs, while Sophie Lax was 2-for-4.
Hailee Jones only allowed four hits while striking out 10 Lady Cats.
MAYFIELD — After a needed win Tuesday against Carlisle County, Murray High proved Thursday that it can indeed follow a nice performance with yet another one.
Murray High handled host Mayfield, 12-3, in running its record to 11-12, while the Lady Cardinals continued a rough final stretch of the season by falling to 6-18. The Lady Tigers won their second game in a row. This came after stubbing their toe Monday at Hickman County in their next outing after a sterling win at Kentucky All “A” Region 1 champion Ballard Memorial on Saturday.
Kylie Chapman took care of Mayfield’s offense, allowing no hits from the pitcher’s circle in four innings and registering 10 strikeouts. Mylee Smith also got work in the circle and pitched the final three innings, allowing two hits, while striking out two batters.
Marlee Riddle led a Murray High attack that had 10 hits by going 2-for-2 at the plate with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Aiden Farr was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Alden Collins was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jenna Stone was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
