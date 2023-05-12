MURRAY — Murray High used power to take a knockout victory over visiting Hickman County Thursday afternoon in baseball action at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.

The Tigers (14-12) hit three home runs in the 11-0 win that only required six innings. One of those came from Carson Garner (3-for-4 with three RBIs), who was also the starting pitcher on Thursday and picked up an easy win as he struck out  three Falcons (13-12) in five innings of work.  