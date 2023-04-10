McReynolds putout vs. Webster

Calloway County catcher Carson McReynolds (17) prepares to tag a Webster County runner before she can reach the plate Friday afternoon at Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

PADUCAH — While hitting continued to be ongoing issue, there was little wrong with Calloway County’s baseball pitching and defense Friday in its final game of the Mustang Classic at Edward Jones Field on the McCracken County High School campus.

Laker pitcher Keagan Rollins allowed only two hits on a very economical 67 pitches and only one error blemished the defense’s performance as Calloway shut out Ballard Memorial, 7-0. That evened the Lakers’ record on the season at 6-6 as they won for the third time in last four games. Ballard dropped to 5-7 and lost for the fourth straight time.

