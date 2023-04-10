PADUCAH — While hitting continued to be ongoing issue, there was little wrong with Calloway County’s baseball pitching and defense Friday in its final game of the Mustang Classic at Edward Jones Field on the McCracken County High School campus.
Laker pitcher Keagan Rollins allowed only two hits on a very economical 67 pitches and only one error blemished the defense’s performance as Calloway shut out Ballard Memorial, 7-0. That evened the Lakers’ record on the season at 6-6 as they won for the third time in last four games. Ballard dropped to 5-7 and lost for the fourth straight time.
Rollins was not overpowering, striking out only one batter, but he only walked one. Meanwhile, the Lakers utilized seven free passes to overcome only two hits.
The running game was put to full effect in this one as the Lakers had four stolen bases. Braden Pingel had two of the walks and scored off one of them and added an RBI as well. Cole Lockhart had an RBI without a hit, while Zach Akin was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Bryson Dennis, whose 1-hitter highlighted a win Thursday over Mayfield, was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
The Bombers also assisted Calloway by committing four errors.
Lady Lakers’ late comeback bid
falls short against Webster
MURRAY — A Webster County team that was, perhaps, seeking revenge for last year’s close softball loss in the first round of the Kentucky 2A Championships to Calloway County did, in fact, make its next visit to Murray count on Friday.
The Lady Trojans spotted Calloway an early two-run deficit but hit their way to a big lead before having to stymie a late rally from the Lady Lakers in an 11-6 win.
Down 2-0 after one inning, Webster (now 7-0) scored runs in each of the next five innings, including four in the sixth, to establish an 11-2 lead. However, the Lady Lakers (4-6) did make a run at getting back into the game by scoring four times in the bottom of the seventh but the deficit was simply too large to overcome.
The Lady Trojans had 12 hits Friday, while the Lady Lakers did have nine, which is one of their highest amounts in several games. Heading into Friday, Calloway had been shut out in two of their last three contests.
Preslee Phillips led Calloway, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple and a run scored. Sophie Lax was 1-for-4 but had two RBIs and a run scored, while Emerson Grogan was 1-for-3 with an RBI, Emily French was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, Jaylee Mcleod was 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored and Ashlynn Bazzell was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Carson McReynolds was also 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Kallie Franklin was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Four players for Webster had two hits with Kaylyn Braden doing the most damage with three RBIs.
