MURRAY — To say that last week’s baseball loss at St. Mary in Paducah was painful would be an understatement.
The Tigers had the Vikings down six runs late in the game when St. Mary put together an unlikely comebacks for which it is known over the years, scoring eight times in the sixth inning to win by one run.
So here were the Tigers again on Monday, this time on their home turf at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park, leading late against this same St. Mary team. However, this time, Murray High held firm as freshman pitcher Dylan Jennings capped an outstanding four-inning relief stint with a strikeout that gave Murray High a 7-5 win and a measure of revenge for last week.
“I tell you what ... they’d actually had our number the past three games in a row,” said Murray High Head Coach Sam Rushing, whose team evened its record at 3-3 on the season by defeating a second straight team that had a 4-0 mark before meeting the Tigers. Murray High outlasted University Heights in nine innings Thursday in Murray.
“They’re so good, you can’t give them any extra outs (Murray High had five errors last week). Tonight, we did have a couple of tough plays in the outfield but our infield was great, the pitching was great.”
This time, it was the Vikings losing a lead after scoring three times in the third. Murray High matched St. Mary in the bottom half, then, after both teams scored once, the Tigers won it with another three-run burst in the sixth.
Jennings and Cody Garner yielded only seven hits against the dangerous Viking lineup. Murray High only had six but most of those came after the first two innings, where Rushing said his team’s hitting approach had not been strong.
It improved as the game continued with Carson Garner leading the way with four RBIs on a day he was 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored. Cody was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Rushing also said the Tigers did a better job extending counts at the plate in the later stages.
St. Mary had one player with multiple hits and that was Brett Haas, who was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Landre Smiles had two RBIs Monday as he went 1-for-4, while Landon Durbin was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored for the Vikings.
MAYFIELD — Murray High was able to hit the tennis courts for the second time this spring on Monday and came away with a split at Graves County with the boys winning by a 6-3 (matches) tally and the girls falling by the same score.
On the girls’ side, Murray High got easy singles wins from Kyra Jones and Macee Flores, as well as a doubles win from the team of Elina Karvounis/Greer Miller. Karvounis narrowly missed a singles win, dropping a 7-6 decision to Graves’ Albany O’Neill.
The Tigers took their first win of the season, thanks to singles wins from Will Imes, Trevor Cuhna, Peter Kerrick and Nick Clinton. Doubles wins came from the teams of Imes/Cuhna and Clinton /Kameron Murphy.
There were two losses on the day in matches that were decided in extra games. Bryce Kough dropped a 9-7 decision to Graves’ Brax Fowler, while the doubles team of Kough/Kerrick lost by that same score to the Eagles team of Mason Whitaker/Mason Kirby.
