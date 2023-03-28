Cody Garner rundown putout SM

Murray High's Cody Garner (white uniform) males the tag on St. Mary runner Austin Duncan after the Tiger defense executed a rundown between first and second base after Garner picked Duncan off of first Monday at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY  — To say that last week’s baseball loss at St. Mary in Paducah was painful would be an understatement.

The Tigers had the Vikings down six runs late in the game when St. Mary put together an unlikely comebacks for which it is known over the years, scoring eight times in the sixth inning to win by one run. 

