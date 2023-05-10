EDDYVILLE — Murray High was able to avenge a close loss to Region 2 baseball power Lyon County Tuesday with a razor-thin 1-0 win in Eddyville.
Whereas the first meeting in Murray was more of an offensive showdown that went eight innings, this one was dominated by pitching and defense as the Tigers (13-12) scored the only run of the game in the fifth inning as they outhit the Lyons (18-9) by a 6-3 count. Neither team made an error.
Carson Tucker was 3-for-3 with an RBI for Murray High, while Dylan Jennings 2-for-3 with a run scored. Tucker started on the mound and allowed two hits in four innings with two strikeouts. Cody Garner handled the final three frames and allowed only one hit and struck out three batters. Neither Tiger pitcher allowed a walk.
CARLISLE COUNTY — Calloway County earned the baseball sweep this season against a tough Carlisle County team by bludgeoning the Comets, 15-3, in six innings Tuesday night.
The Lakers (12-16) did all of their scoring from the third inning on as they hit the Comets (18-12 and winners of both games last year against Calloway) with three runs in the third, then three more in the fifth before getting the knockout with nine in the sixth.
Calloway outhit the Comets, 13-6, as both teams committed only one error.
Braden Pingel and Zach Akin each had three hits for the Lakers. Pingel had three RBIs and three runs scored,while Akin had two RBIs and three runs scored. Each had a double as well.
Cadwell Turner had a three-run home run to highlight his 2-for-4 night at the plate with four RBIs and a run scored. Cuyler McDaniel also had two RBIs as he was 1-for-3. Cole Lockhart had a double, an RBI and two runs scored, while Conner Lockhart was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Kameron Starks had a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Bryson Dennis went four innings in relief, allowing five hits and striking out four batters, while Akin worked the final inning with two strikeouts.
MURRAY — For the second time this season, Lyon County got the best of Calloway County on the softball diamond on Tuesday.
The Lady Lyons scored four runs in the final three innings and made those hold in a 7-5 win after they beat Calloway in extra innings earlier this season at Eddyville.
Six errors hurt the Lady Lakers (12-13) as only one of the runs for Lyon (7-17) was earned. Lyon did outhit Calloway, 8-7, though it also had four errors.
Preslee Phillips had two doubles and two RBIs for Calloway, while Carson McReynolds was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored and Hailee Jones was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Lyon’s Olivia Moore had a two-run double, while Lauren Davis had two hits and an RBI.
