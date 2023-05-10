EDDYVILLE — Murray High was able to avenge a close loss to Region 2 baseball power Lyon County Tuesday with a razor-thin 1-0 win in Eddyville.

Whereas the first meeting in Murray was more of an offensive showdown that went eight innings, this one was dominated by pitching and defense as the Tigers (13-12) scored the only run of the game in the fifth inning as they outhit the Lyons (18-9) by a 6-3 count. Neither team made an error.

