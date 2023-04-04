MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Murray High outhit Springfield (Ohio) Holland in Monday’s opening game of the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach.
However, the Tigers also had a higher number in another category — errors. That proved to be the Tigers undoing as they fell to the Blue Devils from the Buckeye State, 6-1, in the first of three games the Tigers (now 4-4 after they had won their previous three games) will play this week on the Atlantic coast.
The Blue Devils scored a run in the second, then added a three spot in the fourth. Murray High finally was able to dent the scoreboard in the sixth but the Devils immediately topped that with two more scores in the bottom of the inning.
Murray High lost despite outhitting Holland, 8-6. Six errors on defense, though, proved too much to overcome.
Carson Garner was 2-for-2 at the plate with a double, while Carson Tucker was 2-for-3 with a double. The only run was supplied by Abram McNutt’s solo home run as he was 1-for-2 on the day.
MURRAY — There was one bit of good news for Calloway County in its 3-0 softball loss to state powerhouse Christian County Monday.
A year later, the Lady Lakers (4-4) appear to cutting down the distance between themselves and the Lady Colonels (4-3), who soundly handled Calloway twice last season.
Monday’s game was much closer. In fact, the Lady Lakers outhit Christian, but only 4-3. The biggest problem for Calloway was on the defensive end of the diamond as it ended with five errors.
Emerson Grogan only allowed one earned run in going the distance for Calloway, striking out nine Lady Colonel hitters and only walking one.
Calloway’s best chance to score was in the sixth inning when Bailee Grogan got a triple, but she was stranded.
