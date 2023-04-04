Lax tries for an out

Calloway County second baseman Sophie Lax was just a little late in trying to tag out a Christian County baserunner Monday in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Murray High outhit Springfield (Ohio) Holland in Monday’s opening game of the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach.

However, the Tigers also had a higher number in another category — errors. That proved to be the Tigers undoing as they fell to the Blue Devils from the Buckeye State, 6-1, in the first of three games the Tigers (now 4-4 after they had won their previous three games) will play this week on the Atlantic coast.