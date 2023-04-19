MURRAY — Carson Tucker’s clutch triple in the bottom of the sixth was the difference as Murray High defeated a tough Trigg County team, 3-2, in baseball action Tuesday at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park in Murray.

A much-improved team from a year ago, Trigg (8-8) was coming off an appearance in the championship game of the Kentucky 2A Championships Section 1 Tournament Saturday against now-three-time champion and two-time defending state champion Paducah Tilghman. And the gritty Wildcats had a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning Tuesday of a very well-played game on both sides.