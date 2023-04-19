MURRAY — Carson Tucker’s clutch triple in the bottom of the sixth was the difference as Murray High defeated a tough Trigg County team, 3-2, in baseball action Tuesday at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park in Murray.
A much-improved team from a year ago, Trigg (8-8) was coming off an appearance in the championship game of the Kentucky 2A Championships Section 1 Tournament Saturday against now-three-time champion and two-time defending state champion Paducah Tilghman. And the gritty Wildcats had a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning Tuesday of a very well-played game on both sides.
However, it was Tucker’s two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth that gave the Tigers (7-8 and winners of their last two games) a one-run lead that they would hold the rest of the way. Tucker was 2-for-4 on the day with that triple, two RBIs and a run scored.
Collier Crouch was Murray High’s other multiple hitter, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Cody Garner went the first six innings on the mound and allowed five hits, while getting nine strikeouts. Brother Carson finished the job by working the seventh and allowing only a walk on a day Murray High committed only one error.
Trigg did not commit an error on defense and got a 2-for-4 hitting day from Kaiden McCormick that included a double. Thomas Hawkins was also 1-for-2 with an RBI, while Trevor Terrell was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Lakers make it interesting
DRAFFENVILLE — In what will be the first of two meetings this week between them, 4th District baseball rivals Calloway County and Marshall County gave the fans a Preston Cope Field a good show Tuesday as the host Marshals held on for 4-3 win.
Calloway (8-9, 0-1 in the district) made a big bid at a comeback win over the Marshals ( 11-8, 1-0) as it scored once in the top of the seventh and had the potential go-ahead run on base. Kameron Starks reached on an error that scored Cole Lockhart to cut the lead to one after Lockhart had reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced on a single from brother Conner.
But a hard shot from starting pitcher Bryson Dennis was gloved by Marshall first baseman Gavin Clark, who stepped on the bag to end the game. Dennis had another solid game on the mound for the Lakers, going six innings and allowing only two earned runs on six hits against a very hard-hitting Marshall lineup.
Marshall scored four times in the fourth but a double by Cadwell Turner cut that lead in half in the fifth. Calloway did outhit Marshall, 8-7. Braden Pingel,who relieved Dennis in the sixth, was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Marshall pitcher Carter McKinney went the distance with eight strikeouts.
Murray High gains another tennis split at Purcell Courts
MURRAY — For the second straight match, Murray High had to settle for a split in tennis Tuesday on its home court.
On the boys’ side, the Tigers were easily better than visiting St. Mary of Paducah, winning by an 8-1 (matches) score. On the girls’ side, the Lady Tigers experienced the same result as Monday against Graves County, falling to the Lady Vikings by the tantalizingly close score of 5-4.
Unlike Monday’s match with the Lady Eagles, though, drama was not nearly as apparent in the matches themselves. Most of them, in fact, were won by very wide margins.
In doubles, the Murray High team of Elina Karvounis/ Maddie Biggert took an 8-3 win over the St. Mary tandem of Kaitlin Farrell/Elly Mowers. In singles, Karvounis joined Riley Morris and Avery Vanover in getting wins with her 8-5 margin over Mowers being the closest of those wins.
On the boys’ side, it was a case of the team total telling the story as, again, the vast majority of Murray High’s wins came by shutout margins. This included singles wins for Peter Kerrick (by default), Nick Clinton, Gavin Harris and Maddox Flores. Only Trevor Cuhna’s win over St. Mary’s Lanie Fearon — 8-5 — was competitive. It was the same in doubles as well as Kerrick/Flores and Clinton/Harris took shutout wins, but Will Imes/Cuhna did engage in a very competitive battle with St. Mary’s Rex Roof/Lucas Lea, a match that was decided by a 9-8 score with 7-3 tie-breaker.
