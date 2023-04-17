CARLISLE COUNTY — Carlisle County is not used to being defeated on its home field, particularly in the last two baseball seasons.
However, that did not matter to a Murray High team that was still smarting from a disappointing performance in the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Tournament and a loss in eight innings the previous day to a strong Lyon County team, with both of those defeats coming on the Tigers’ home field. Friday, at Carlisle, Murray High put an abrupt end to its losing streak, using a huge finish to defeat the Comets, 10-1, in Carlisle countryside near Bardwell.
It was the final two at-bats that decided this one as Murray High (6-8) scored nine of its runs in those two frames. Murray High broke a 1-1 tie with six runs in the sixth, then added three more in the seventh.
The Tigers outhit the Comets (8-9 and having lost the All “A” Region 1 title game to St. Mary Wednesday in Clinton) by a 10-4 margin. The Tigers also played well in the field, committing only one error to four for the Comets.
Carson Tucker went the distance on the mound for the Tigers, striking out nine batters and only walking one as he scattered four hits.
Carson Garner had a monster game for the Tigers, going 2-for-5 at the plate with a double and a home run that accounted for four RBIs and a run scored. Avery Starks was also 2-or-3 with a run scored.
Tucker also had two RBIs on a 1-for-3 day at the plate, while Cody Garner had two RBIs and a run scored on 1-for-3 at the dish.
