CARLISLE COUNTY — Carlisle County is not used to being defeated on its home field, particularly in the last two baseball seasons.

However, that did not matter to a Murray High team that was still smarting from a disappointing performance in the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Tournament and a loss in eight innings the previous day to a strong Lyon County team, with both of those defeats coming on the Tigers’ home field. Friday, at Carlisle, Murray High put an abrupt end to its losing streak, using a huge finish to defeat the Comets, 10-1, in Carlisle countryside near Bardwell.

Tags

Recommended for you