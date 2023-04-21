MURRAY — For the second straight game, Murray High’s Carson Tucker delivered in the clutch for a Tiger baseball win.
Thursday, Tucker had two huge plays in the late innings of Murray High’s thrilling 4-3 win over Henry County (Tenn.) at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park. First, he finished a relay off a Patriot hit with a perfect strike from shallow right field to catcher Jack Elmore for a run-saving putout at the plate in the top of the seventh to keep the score tied, 3-3. Then, he ended the game with a solid single into right field with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth for the game winner.
It was Tucker’s two-run triple that provided the go-ahead runs in Tuesday’s home run over Trigg County.
Tucker was 2-for-4 wit a double, an RBI and a run scored. Avery Starks also was 2-for-4, while Elmore was 2-for-2. Henry outhit the Tigers (8-8), 10-9 but committed three big errors to the Tigers’ one.
room at end against Lakers
MURRAY — One thing can be said about the Calloway County Lakers in baseball this season.
It is never boring. It is also never over.
For the second game in a row, the Lakers made a late bid to pull a miraculous comeback against 4th District power Marshall County on Thursday on Laker Field. Down 10-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Calloway scored three times and had the bases loaded but could not continue the comeback as Marshall eventually put the game away in the seventh to win, 13-8.
Tuesday, Calloway (8-10, 0-2 in 4th District play) had the bases loaded in the top of the sixth but could not push any farther in a 4-3 loss at Draffenville.
Yet, after Marshall (12-7, 2-0) answered Calloway with three huge runs in the top of the seventh Thursday, Calloway made one more bid to make it interesting, but could not score after loading the bases again with two outs.
Calloway was in an uphill battle the whole way as the Marshals jumped to a 7-2 lead after two innings. The Marshals ended with 15 hits on the day, while the Lakers managed to stay in the game with only six.
Cole Lockhart did what he could for the Lakers as he was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Bryson Dennis also had a double and two RBIs on the day, while Conner Lockhart was 1-for-2 and scored twice.
Murray High finally avoids
MURRAY — All week long, Murray High’s tennis team had been only able to salvage splits in home matches with Graves County and St, Mary of Paducah.
Thursday, though, the Tigers and Lady Tigers got it right. Murray High’s girls defeated Ballard Memorial by a 6-0 (matches) score, while the boys swept their way to a 9-0 win at the Mel Purcell Courts.
On the girls’ side, Murray High surrendered only two games as each match was decided by lopsided margins. Kyra Jones, Macee Flores, Malaika Gachoka and Avery Vanover all took singles wins, while the teams of Jones/Gachoka and Elina Karvounis/Riley Morris got doubles wins.
Things were not much different on the boys’ side, though the scores were a little more competitive in cases. Both Bryce Kough and Cooper Allen took 8-4 wins over their opponents in singles, while Will Imes, Trevor Cuhna, Peter Kerrick and Nick Clinton won their matches by allowing a combined two games to the Bombers.
In doubles, the teams of Kough/Kerrick, Imes/Cuhna and Clinton/Maddox Flores all won by wide margins.
PADUCAH — While having the state tennis superpower that was Lone Oak absorbed into the McCracken County mega-campus obviously has made the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs teams almost unbeatable the past several years, Paducah Tilghman has always seemed to be more than a bother for those squads.
Thursday, Calloway County tried to see how it could do against the prohibitive No. 2 program in Region 1. On the boys' side, the Lakers showed they are more than competitive as they lost by a 6-3 (matches)score but went down swinging against the mighty Blue Tornado. And against a very strong Lady Blue Tornado squad, while the Lady Lakers were not able to get a win on this day, they had some very respectable results.
On the girls' side, two doubles teams were close to finding the winner's circle as Amber Wu/Emma Fennel extended Tilghman’s Christian Anderson/Addison Winklepleck to extra games before falling, 9-7. Molly Clark/Kaylee Morris also stayed with Tilghman’s Lucy LeBuhn/Sloane Sherrill before coming away with an 8-5 defeat.
On the boys’ side, Calloway got an 8-4 win from Connor Pile over Tilghman’s Banks LaFont in singles and doubles wins from Kolt/Jude Bazzell over LaFont/Wilson Brown, 9-8 (7-5 tie-breaker) and from Isaac Schwepker/Cesar Villeda by the same 9-8 score (7-4 tie-breaker) over their Tilghman opponents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.