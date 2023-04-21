MURRAY — For the second straight game, Murray High’s Carson Tucker delivered in the clutch for a Tiger baseball win.

Thursday, Tucker had two huge plays in the late innings of Murray High’s thrilling 4-3 win over Henry County (Tenn.) at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park. First, he finished a relay off a Patriot hit with a perfect strike from shallow right field to catcher  Jack Elmore for a run-saving putout at the plate in the top of the seventh to keep the score tied, 3-3. Then, he ended the game with a solid single into right field with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth for the game winner.