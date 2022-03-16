MURRAY — After a close loss in Monday’s season-opening game, Murray High returned to the friendly confines of Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park on Tuesday in search of its first baseball win of the season.
And the Tigers found it, beating Mayfield by a 7-2 score. The Tigers scored all of their runs between the second and fourth innings as they found the offense that had eluded them in Monday’s loss, where they scored twice on four hits.
Still, Tigers Head Coach Sam Rushing said his team can work on some things.
“Right now, this a very close-knit group but they’re still learning how to mesh on the field and learning how to mesh in certain situations,” Rushing said of how his team showed this during Tiger at-bats. “Baseball is a really fun game, especially when you’re winning, but I told the dugout after the game that, a lot of the time, I didn’t know they were there tonight, so we were kind of stuck in the mud.”
One area the Tigers have been strong to start the season is pitching. After Nick Holcomb took a tough loss Monday at Carlisle, Carson Tucker got the win for going the first three innings and striking out three Cardinals. When he encountered trouble in the fourth, where Mayfield plated both of its runs, teammate Caden Kelly took the mound with the bases loaded and, with the help of a pickoff play at third, retired the Cardinals without any further damage. Kelly allowed three hits and struck out five batters.
Then, in the seventh, Cody Garner toed the rubber and allowed no hits and picked up a strikeout as those three hurlers held the Cardinals to six hits.
Holcomb was 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI, Garner was 1-for-1 with 2 RBIs and Abram McNutt was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
•••
Murray High pitcher Kylie Chapman struck out 11 Critttenden County batters Tuesday and was 3-for-3 with the bat with an RBI.
However, the visiting Lady Rockets were able to touch Chapman for nine hits and came from behind to hand the Lady Tigers their first loss of the season by a 3-1 score at Lady Tiger Field.
Chapman drove home the Lady Tigers’ lone run in the second inning as Marlee Riddle walked and was moved to second on a sacrifice by Victoria Burton. Chapman then tripled to put the Lady Tigers up 1-0.
However, the Lady Rockets responded with a run in the fourth to tie the game, then went ahead for good with two more runs in the sixth.
•••
MAYFIELD — Calloway County’s boys tennis team took a 6-3 win over host Graves County Tuesday afternoon.
The Lakers got four wins in the singles matches. Winning matches were Isaac Schwepker, Connor Pile, Kanyon Franklin and Jayden Morris.
In doubles, the Lakers took two out of the three matches with Pile teaming with Caleb Johnson to take a hard-fought 9-7 win over the Graves team of Robert Thomasson and Tucker George, while Kolt and Jude Bazzell also took a win.
On the girls’ side, Graves prevailed in that match by an 8-1 count as Kaylee Morris tallied the only win for the Lady Lakers, 8-2, over Albany O’Neill.
