CLINTON — Murray High spotted host Hickman County an early one-run lead, then put together enough offense in the middle innings to win, 5-1, Thursday in baseball.
The Tigers (4-3) have now won three games in a row and they did it despite a lot of hitting. In fact, the Tigers only had three hits total but they made the most of them as they also drew four walks from the Falcons (3-3).
Meanwhile, Tiger pitchers Carson Tucker (no hits in four innings) and Carson Garner (scattered four in three innings) kept the Falcons’ bats fairly calm. They combined for seven strikeouts.
Murray High did get a 2-of-2 day at the plate from Jack Elmore, which included the only RBI of the game for the Tigers and a run scored.
Lyon pulls comeback on Lady Lakers
EDDYVILLE — Calloway County was in position to take its third softball in a row Thursday when host Lyon County had a late uprising that resulted in a 6-5 win for the Lyons as they won for the first time this season.
Calloway (4-2) was up 2-1 in the fifth when Lyon scored four times to take the lead. Calloway answered with three runs over the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game, 5-5, but the Lyons (1-5) scored in the eighth to win it.
Calloway lost despite outhitting the Lyons, 8-6, and having them commit a whopping nine errors. However, the Lady Lakers could not take advantage as they left 13 runners on base.
Sophie Lax was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for Calloway. Hailee Jones was 2-for-3 on the day with a double, while Presley Phillips was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Emerson Grogan was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Carlisle still has Lady Tigers’ number
CARLISLE COUNTY — After two disappointing losses last season, Murray High thought it could have better luck with defending Kentucky All “A” Region 1 softball champion Carlisle County on Thursday.
However, the Lady Comets showed they still have the whammy on the Lady Tigers, winning 10-0 in five innings on the same field they defeated Murray High (4-3) twice last year.
Murray High registered only two hits as it simply could not elude the gloves of the Lady Comets (3-2), who made plays on several balls hit right to them. Murray High only struck out five times.
St. Mary wins track meet with Lakers
PADUCAH — Calloway County scored the first six runs in Thursday’s baseball contest with host St. Mary, but it was the Vikings having the final word in an 18-8 win.
The Lakers (3-4) have run into pitching issues, thanks to injuries, and that showed again Thursday as the Vikings (5-2) ended with 18 hits and registered 17 RBIs. Meanwhile, the Lakers scored all of their runs on only four hits.
Price Aycock was 1-for-2 in the game and had an RBI and two runs scored. Cuyler McDaniel was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, while Conner Lockhart was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Bryson Dennis did not register a hit but he did have an RBI and a run scored.
Mayfield netters sweep Murray High
MAYFIELD — It was a tough Thursday afternoon on the tennis courts for Murray High as host Mayfield won both the girls’ and boys’ sides.
The Lady Cardinals took a 9-0 (matches) win as they won the matches all by surrendering no more than two games. On the boys’ side, the Tigers did manage to score one win but still dropped a 3-1 decision overall with Trevor Cuhna providing the lone win.
Calloway tries to fight state powers
MURRAY — In back-to-back matches, Calloway County’s tennis program had to face two of Kentucky’s traditional best at the Calloway County Tennis Courts.
Tuesday, it was Paducah Tilghman taking a sweep — 9-0 (matches) in girls and 6-3 in boys. Then, came Thursday’s visit from McCracken County, who handled the girls 9-0 and the boys 8-1.
Tuesday, boys victories came from Kolt Bazzell in singles and the teams of Kolt/Jude Bazzell and Isaac Schwepker/Cesar Villeda in doubles.
