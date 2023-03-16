MAYFIELD — After being shut out Monday, Murray High’s baseball run production came to life and then some on Tuesday in a 10-7 win over Mayfield that took nine innings to complete.

The fans may have felt frozen, but they were treated to an exciting affair between the Tigers (1-1) and the Cardinals (0-2) that started in the late afternoon and drifted into the evening darkness. After only producing four hits in Monday’s home loss to Carlisle County, Tuesday’s outburst had to leave Murray High feeling much better about itself.

Tags

Recommended for you