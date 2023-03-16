MAYFIELD — After being shut out Monday, Murray High’s baseball run production came to life and then some on Tuesday in a 10-7 win over Mayfield that took nine innings to complete.
The fans may have felt frozen, but they were treated to an exciting affair between the Tigers (1-1) and the Cardinals (0-2) that started in the late afternoon and drifted into the evening darkness. After only producing four hits in Monday’s home loss to Carlisle County, Tuesday’s outburst had to leave Murray High feeling much better about itself.
Murray High ended it by scoring three times in the top of the ninth. The Tiger defense then held the Cardinals scoreless in the bottom half of the inning.
Murray High stormed out of the starting gate by scoring four times in the first inning, then added another run in the second. This was a far cry from Monday as the Tigers had runners on base throughout the game, but could not get key hits to drive those runs home. Twelve hits Tuesday helped ease that problem.
Mayfield, though, was steady, scoring once in the first and second frames, then two in the fourth. Leading 5-4 in the fifth, Murray High scored two more times only to have the Cardinals answer with two runs of their own. Mayfield then sent the game to extra innings with a run in the seventh before the Tigers won it in the ninth.
Murray High did leave 12 men on base Tuesday, but more than made up for that on the scoreboard. Monday, the Tigers left nine on base against Carlisle.
Carson Tucker was 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs and scored three times for the Tigers. Cody Garner was 2-for-4 and scored a run, while Abram McNutt was 3-for-5. Collier Crouch also was 2-for-2.
Garner got the win on the mound as he went five innings, allowed two hits and three runs, with two of those being earned. Tucker went the first four innings and allowed five hits and four runs, but only one of those was earned. Mayfield was led by Austin Ellis, who was 2-for-5 at the plate with a double and an RBI and a run scored. Ellis was the Cardinals’ only multi-hit player.
MURRAY—Pitcher Kylie Chapman is expected to be among the best this season in Region 1 and she showed why Tuesday in a win over Community Christian Academy of Paducah.
Chapman struck out 17 Lady Warriors, but still had to have lots of help as the Lady Tigers outlasted pesky CCA, 7-6, at Lady Tiger Field. This marked the opening game of the season for both teams.
CCA scored twice in the first inning before the Lady Tigers answered with an RBI single from Derryauna Hudspeth. The Lady Tigers took the lead in the third with two runs off bases-loaded walks from Mylee and Mayla Smith, then extended that advantage to 6-2 in the fourth on an RBI single from Hudspeth and a two-run single from Mylee Smith.
However, CCA was not finished, scoring three times in the fifth and once in the seventh to send the game to the bottom of the seventh, tied at 6-6. However, the Lady Tigers were able to send a chilled crowd home to get warm as Marlee Riddle doubled on a pop fly to center field, then scored after she took third on a passed ball with the throw to third being wild.
Hudspeth carried the big stick for Murray High, going 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Mylee Smith was 1-for-2 with three RBIs. Riddle scored twice, as did Chapman, who was 1-for-3 on the day
Chapman allowed six hits with two of the six runs being unearned.
