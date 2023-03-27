PADUCAH — Baseball fans who like high-scoring games with lots of hitting were right at home Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium in Paducah.

There, visiting Calloway County and Paducah Tilghman combined for 26 runs and 25 hits. At the end, it was Tilghman emerging with a 17-9 win that moved the Blue Tornado to 5-1 on the season, while the Lakers fell to 3-2. 

