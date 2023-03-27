PADUCAH — Baseball fans who like high-scoring games with lots of hitting were right at home Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium in Paducah.
There, visiting Calloway County and Paducah Tilghman combined for 26 runs and 25 hits. At the end, it was Tilghman emerging with a 17-9 win that moved the Blue Tornado to 5-1 on the season, while the Lakers fell to 3-2.
Tilghman came out swinging, scoring six runs in the first inning. Calloway answered with two in the second and cut the lead to 6-5 in the fourth before the Tornado erupted for five runs in the bottom half of the inning and three more in the fifth.
Down 14-5, Calloway struck for three more runs in the sixth, only to have the Tornado match them in the bottom half. Calloway did score once more in the seventh for the final total.
A three-run home run highlighted a 2-for-5 day for Calloway’s Cadwell Turner. Bryson Dennis also had two RBIs as he was 2-for-5, while Kameron Starks was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Both Conner and Cole Lockhart had two hits.
Landon Hideg was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for Tilghman. The Blue Tornado also got a 2-for-5 day from Burke Waggoner, along with four RBIs. Gunner Massey did not have a hit, yet had three RBIs and two runs scored, while Devin Kiebler was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored and Jaylen Seay was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
