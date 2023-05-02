Kough

Murray High's Bryce Kough prepares to end a forehand shot toward his opponent during a match earlier this season.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY  — Host Murray High was able to gain a split of a tennis matchup with Mayfield Monday afternoon at the Mel Purcell Tennis Courts.

The Tiger boys got the win over the Cardinals by a 3-1 (matches) count. Meanwhile, a strong Mayfield girls team salvaged the split by sweeping the Lady Tigers, 9-0.

Tags

Recommended for you