MURRAY — Host Murray High was able to gain a split of a tennis matchup with Mayfield Monday afternoon at the Mel Purcell Tennis Courts.
The Tiger boys got the win over the Cardinals by a 3-1 (matches) count. Meanwhile, a strong Mayfield girls team salvaged the split by sweeping the Lady Tigers, 9-0.
On the boys’ side, the Tigers started things strong by winning the day’s only doubles match as the team of Bryce Kough/Peter Kerrick handled Mayfield’s Karsen Neely/Michael East by an 8-4 score.
The Tigers then ensured the win for the day by winning two of the three remaining singles matches. Cooper Allen handled Neely and Kough took care of Cardinal Will Shultz, both by the same score of 8-4.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Tigers had a hard time scoring against Mayfield. Macee Flores had the best singles outing for the host team as she fell by an 8-6 score to Mayfield’s Charli Stanley. Murray High’s best doubles effort came from the team of Flores/Kyra Jones as they were defeated, 8-4, by the Lady Cardinals team of Stanley/Josie Hale.
PADUCAH — In the past two seasons, Paducah Tilghman’s softball team has been among the most improved in western Kentucky.
At the same time, Murray High’s Lady Tigers, despite a few bumps along the way, have also shown much improvement this season. So it would have seemed that a competitive game would be the result Monday when these teams collided in Paducah.
That was, in fact, the case.
In fact, there was scoring in only two innings, but unfortunately for the Lady Tigers, it was Tilghman that lit the scoreboard the most in a 5-3 win that moved the Lady Blue Tornado to 15-8 on the season. Murray High fell just below the .500 mark at 8-9.
Tilghman answered Murray High in the opening inning with three runs in the bottom of the frame to lead, 3-2, heading to the second. After a scoreless second, Murray High tied the game at 3-3 with a run in the top of the third, only to have the Lady Tornado one up it again by scoring twice in the bottom of the inning for were the final runs of the game.
Tilghman won despite committing four errors to the Lady Tigers’ one. However, this damage was limited due to pitcher Mia Bobbitt only allowing two hits and striking out nine batters. Murray High’s Kylie Chapman allowed six hits and struck out eight batters.
Kaiden Rodgers was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Tilghman, while Chapman was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored for the Lady Tigers and Madelyn Knight was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Sarah Cauley supplied the other RBI for Murray High.
