MURRAY — For many of the players of the Calloway County Lady Lakers soccer program, their new head coach for the 2022 season is very familiar.
Tim Stark, who has coached for several years with the Revolution and Lady Revolution programs of the Murray Calloway Youth Soccer Association, was named to the position late last week. However, he also is familiar with the high school game in that he helped coach the boys junior varsity program at his alma mater last season.
“I am beyond excited,” said Stark, who served as the MCYSA president for several years, along with coaching. “I’ve been really fortunate to have had a big hand in things happening at Bee Creek and, I’ve been seeing the ones that are high school-age girls now for four or five years, just developing them and working with them. Having a chance to continue working with them now in a more formal setting at the high school level is exciting for me.
“Plus, I went to Calloway County High School as a youth, so to have a chance to go back there now and do something for my alma mater is great.”
Stark’s first team is anything but inexperienced. The Lady Lakers feature five seniors and several other players who saw significant playing time for a team that battled a plethora of issues with injuries and COVID-19 illnesses but still managed to cause problems for some of the area’s more established programs. Once healthy, Calloway stormed its way to the Class 2A Sectional 1 title and played in the state tournament.
However, Stark is hoping he can be a beacon of stability.
“When we had our first meeting with the girls, the first thing I said was “I want to apologize to the senior class because I am the third coach you’ve had in the last four years.’ They’ve had to deal with a lot of change, but we’ve got a lot of talent on this team,” he said. “We were also able to get in our first practice as a team before the dead period and I think that was good for us, just getting on the field and me being able to see where they were, along with showing them the structure we’ll have for practices and games.”
Stark is a very familiar face to many of the players on another front. The vice president of marketing for The Murray Bank, he visits both the Calloway and Murray High campuses several times each school year.
“So a lot already see me as ‘Mr. Stark’ or the ice cream guy (the bank distributes ice cream at numerous functions in the community), so having that familiarity in that regard has already helped a lot,” he said. “This was probably going to be pretty seamless and so far it has been.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.