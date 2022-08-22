Calloway at Henderson

Calloway County’s Price Aycock (23) fights for yardage as he inflicts a stiff arm to the face of Henderson County’s Keaton Scales (23) during their season-opener Friday night at Colonel Stadium in Henderson.

 DENNY SIMMONS / THE GLEANER

HENDERSON – Calloway County opened up head coach Chris Champion’s fifth season Friday night as they faced traditional Class 6A power Henderson County. It was a perfect night for football at Colonels Stadium in Henderson as the youthful Lakers took on an experienced and talented Henderson County squad that many believe will make a deep run in the KHSAA Class 6A playoffs. The fleet-footed Colonels proved to be difficult to corral as they sprinted away from Calloway by a score of 61-6.

Champion knew that his young team was facing a quality football team in their opener and came away impressed with the Colonels.