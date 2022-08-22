HENDERSON – Calloway County opened up head coach Chris Champion’s fifth season Friday night as they faced traditional Class 6A power Henderson County. It was a perfect night for football at Colonels Stadium in Henderson as the youthful Lakers took on an experienced and talented Henderson County squad that many believe will make a deep run in the KHSAA Class 6A playoffs. The fleet-footed Colonels proved to be difficult to corral as they sprinted away from Calloway by a score of 61-6.
Champion knew that his young team was facing a quality football team in their opener and came away impressed with the Colonels.
“Henderson was all that was advertised and then some,” Champion said. “They have a really great football over there and will really push for a district and regional 6A championship.”
Champion looked on as freshman quarterback Wyatt Robbins led the Lakers onto the field in his first varsity football game. Robbins stepped under center for the opening drive of the season with four wide receivers spread across the field. The gameplan plan was to give the young signal caller some easy quick passes to get him a positive start. Champion also wanted to keep Henderson’s Saadiq Clement from getting to his new signal caller early and often. Henderson’s 6’5” behemoth of a defensive lineman has already committed to Purdue and was looking to have a huge start to his senior campaign.
The play of his freshman quarterback solidified the confidence Champion has in him.
“Wyatt solidified Friday night why he was named the starter,” Champion said. “He had great poise as a freshman, even when a power 5 commit defensive end was in his face.”
Robbins’ Calloway career got off to a great start when he took the first snap and hit senior wide receiver, Sam Chapman, for 14 yards. That would be the first of six first downs that the Lakers’ offense would pick up in the first quarter.
Calloway found a way to move the ball in the first stanza as Robbins led the offense to dominate time of possession. The Lakers ran 23 offensive plays as Robbins connected on 8-14 passes for 80 yards in the first quarter alone. Chapman racked up 42 of his game-high 56 yards receiving while Price Aycock tacked on a 16-yard scamper on an option play to lead Calloway’s rushing attack.
Aycock provided Calloway fans with the highlight of the night with just over five minutes left in the opening quarter. The junior wide receiver fielded a Henderson kickoff on his own four-yard line with his team in need of a spark. A broken tackle, a couple of good blocks, and Aycock broke into the open field. He shook the final Colonel defender and sprinted away for a 98-yard touchdown romp.
That was the good news for the Lakers.
Unfortunately for Champion’s young squad, the experienced talent of Henderson was too much to handle. Jaheim Williams got Henderson County the ball by intercepting Robbins at the Colonels’ 48-yard line on the fourth play of the game.
The Colonels attempted to strike quickly with a long pass down the field on their first play from scrimmage. The pass fell incomplete as Jaylin Crimpton broke it up for the Lakers.
On the ensuing play, Jordan Wright darted to the right and shook off a Calloway defender as he galloped for a 52-yard touchdown run to give the Colonels a 7-0 lead. Henderson only ran four more offensive plays in the first quarter, but each of them resulted in a touchdown run. When the opening quarter came to a close the Colonels had already amassed 273 yards on the ground on just five carries.
The Colonels managed 441 yards rushing for the game with three 100-yard rushers. Williams added 142 yards rushing and three touchdowns on four carries to go along with his interception to lead the Henderson charge. Williams was named the Henderson’s Most Valuable Player of the Hall of Fame Bowl for his effort.
Aycock got the MVP nod for the Lakers thanks to his electrifying touchdown but left the game with his arm in a sling.
“Losing Price was a definite blow,” Champion said afterward. “But at least he went out with a bang. He broke the school record for kick returns for a touchdown with a 96-yard return. It was previously held by Jared Lencki set in 1995.”
Several freshmen played critical roles for the Lakers. Logan Smith and Shaun Phillips led the team in tackles, while Robbins finished his promising effort by going 15-26 for 107 yards with one interception in his first Calloway County start.
What Champion saw on Friday night showed him that the future is bright.
“While the scoreboard got pretty ugly, we have some positive take aways from offense, and the second half our young defense started making some stops,” Champion said. “We were led in tackles by freshman Shaun Phillips and freshman Logan Smith. That just shows how much we have to look forward to in the upcoming years.”
