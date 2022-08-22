HENDERSON – The Murray High Tigers and Crittenden County Rockets were denied their chance to open their respective football seasons against each other last August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they made up for that with an exciting contest Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium.
The Tigers would eventually prevail 34-27, thanks in part to running back Xavier Biggers’ 118 yards and two touchdowns, but not before the Rockets made the score close a couple of times before the clock reached zero.
One of the biggest question marks coming into the season for Murray High was how would they fare under center with the departure of graduated quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski. Junior quarterback Collin Wilson stepped in admirably and the Tigers didn’t miss a beat. Wilson threw a couple of pretty passes on the evening, one to junior wideout Kamden Hudspeth for a 67-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage in the second half. Wilson would finish 2-for-4 on the night with 86 yards in the air.
“Passing-wise, (Wilson) has come so far since spring,” said Murray High’s second-year head coach, Darren Bowling. “His mechanics, he’s more relaxed and he really throws a good ball, a good, catchable ball. I thought he did a good job of running the offense. First game mistakes on a few reads, but overall, with the hype and everything going into a new season and everybody saying ‘got a new quarterback,’ I’m very pleased with where he is right now.”
More importantly, however, Wilson would manage the game effectively, as he would hand the ball off to Murray’s deep stable of running backs, highlighted by Biggers’ performance, but supplemented by seniors Gage Sokolowski, Jayden Curtis and junior Kainoa Olive and their combined 139 yards.
Murray’s defense would strike first in the first quarter in a bend-but-don’t break fashion. The Rockets drove down the field in the opening quarter and three different times, they would convert on 3rd-and-long and drive the length of the field. On their fourth attempt, Rocket junior quarterback Micah Newcom’s 3rd-and-long pass was intercepted in the Tiger endzone by Hudspeth to end the Rocket scoring threat.
“I thought we came out really good and they thought they were going to be able to run it on us,” said Bowling. “I think they found out really early that wasn’t going to be the game plan and they were going to have to come up with something else. That’s when they started running around trying to throw it downfield. I thought we did really good in the box, really good on the perimeter on the run today.”
The teams would trade punts back and forth. Olive would run around the right side of the Tiger line and score from the 3-yard line to put Murray on the board, and following a Ben Davis extra point, the Tigers found themselves leading 7-0 with 7:51 left in the half.
Murray’s rushing defense sent the Rockets into their locker room with -1 yards rushing through the first two quarters.
If the first half of the game was for lovers of great defense, the second half would be for those who love offensive fireworks, as the teams would combine for 54 points the rest of the way, starting with Wilson’s bomb to Hudspeth.
Newcom would answer just over two minutes later, with a 48-yard strike of his own, to Rocket senior wide receiver Preston Morgeson to cut the Tiger lead to 14-6, as the PAT was missed. Another two minutes later, Biggers would score from 44 yards out on the ground and push Murray back up 21-6. Three plays later, Rocket senior wide receiver Briley Berry would score on a 57-yard run with 5:35 left in the 3rd quarter to narrow the gap to 21-14, which included a successful two-point conversion.
Biggers’ second score from five yards out and with 9:47 left in the game gave Murray a bit of a cushion, but Crittenden County would then march 77 yards in just over three minutes to stay in it, down 28-21 with 6:23 left.
Tiger junior lineman Phalon Richardson would recover the subsequent onside kick and Murray would drive 49 yards and eat up almost all of the six minutes left in the game. As Curtis would seemingly ice the game with a 14-yard touchdown run up the middle with 0:51 left on the clock, the Tigers looked to have the game wrapped up.
Crittenden County wasn’t quite ready to give in just yet.
Tiger freshman kicker Hank Fronza would drill the following kickoff deep into Rocket territory, but Crittenden County would then march the length of the field in lightning speed, as three plays later, Rocket junior runningback Gatten Travis would score on a 48-yard pass from Newcom, leaving a sliver of a chance with 0:10 left in the game. The Rockets would need the onside kick to have a prayer left.
Murray sophomore defensive back Jeremiah Jones sealed the game for the Tigers when he dove on the ball after another unsuccessful onsides attempt by Crittenden County and a kneel down from Wilson ended the game 34-37 in Murray’s favor.
Crittenden County would outgain Murray 371-363 offensively, but the Tigers’ 28:51 to 19:05 advantage in time-of-possession and one fewer turnover was the difference. The Tigers just seemed to want it a little bit more, as was evident in numerous plays, like when Biggers would rip a 50/50 ball away from a Rocket receiver and get credited with an interception.
The Tigers must now turn their attention to one of the games they undoubtedly would have circled on their calendars, the annual Crosstown Classic rivalry game with Calloway County Friday night.
“Hopefully we’ll have good practices, they’ll be alert and ready to get better and build on this,” said Bowling when asked what he was looking for in his team this week as they prepare for the Lakers.
