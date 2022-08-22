Hudspeth pick

Murray High defensive back Kamden Hudspeth leaps to intercept a pass in the end zone Friday night in front of Crittenden County receiver Preston Morgeson at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray.

 STEVE SPRINGER/Ledger & Times

HENDERSON – The Murray High Tigers and Crittenden County Rockets were denied their chance to open their respective football seasons against each other last August due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they made up for that with an exciting contest Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium. 

The Tigers would eventually prevail 34-27, thanks in part to running back Xavier Biggers’ 118 yards and two touchdowns, but not before the Rockets made the score close a couple of times before the clock reached zero.