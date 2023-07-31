LEXINGTON —After a three-year stint at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course in Paris, the KHSAA Cross Country State Championships will return to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington starting in 2023-24.
“We would like to thank those who made the last three years a special experience at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “In 2020, we were fortunate to help our cross country manager and several other individuals design a viable course for our state championships in a time of uncertainty around the global pandemic when our former course was not hosting events. What started as a brand-new course at the time has since evolved into a site that has consistently offered a great experience for our student-athletes. We look forward to the continued improvements the Bourbon County course has discussed for long-term growth, and we will undoubtedly revisit our site selection again in the future.
