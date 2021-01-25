MURRAY — Lyon County came to Jeffrey Gymnasium Saturday night ranked 18th in the state and with wins over some well-known powerhouses, so it was no surprise the Lyons emerged with an 81-65 win over host Calloway County in boys basketball action.
However, though he obviously would have taken a win, Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver did not seem too dismayed with the outcome.
“They are a very good team. They’re undefeated and they’re ranked 18th in the state for a reason,” Cleaver said. “And we’ve got a tough schedule for a reason. That’s how you get better.”
And the Lakers did get better. After a rough start in which the Lyons, who have beaten the likes of area stalwarts University Heights of Hopkinsville and Graves County, built a first-half lead of as large as 18 points, Calloway outscored Lyon in the final two quarters.
“We won the second half, so we were able to fight back from being in a bit of a hole in the first half,” Cleaver said. “They’re a big, fast team and they really got after us on the boards.
“Plus, they have Travis Perry who is one of the best guards in the state.”
Even more impressive about the Lyons (now 8-0) of Region 2, Cleaver said, is that three of their starting players, including the aforementioned Perry, are freshmen.
“They’re going to be really good for several years, it looks like,” the Laker skipper said.
Perry led the Lyon attack with 35 points on the night, which also led all scorers.
However, Cleaver said he was very encouraged with the performance of one of his players. Junior forward Matthew Ray had a career night as he led the Lakers (2-5) with 21 points and added 14 rebounds for his first career double-double. He also showed he has a solid outside shot by draining five 3-pointers.
“Matthew Ray had a breakout game and we’ve been waiting for this from him,” Cleaver said. “This is going to help us going forward I think.”
Zach Hudgin also had 12 points for the Lakers.
