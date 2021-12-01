MURRAY — The Calloway County girls basketball team hosted the preseason Region 1 favorite McCracken County in its season opener on Tuesday night.
The Lady Lakers were outmatched by the Lady Mustangs in the debut of new Calloway County head coach Maddie Waldrop. A withering full-court press and the great all-around play of Destiny Thomas proved to be too much for Calloway to overcome in a 65-31 loss at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Coach Waldrop was concerned about her young team’s ability to take care of the basketball as she prepared it for the season. The inexperience of the Lady Lakers’ ball handlers was evident against the long, athletic, veteran squad from McCracken.
Waldrop and her staff knew that their team would be tested by McCracken’s full-court pressure. Calloway had no way to simulate the length and athletic ability of a Lady Mustang squad that some have tabbed to be one of the state’s best.
After dominating Community Christian in their opener by a score of 84-9, former Calloway Head Coach Scott Sivills watched his team reel off the first 21 points of the game against Calloway. The Lady Lakers committed a turnover on their first 10 offensive possessions, while McCracken converted those turnovers into quick layups.
Waldrop used two early timeouts in an attempt to settle her team down. A little more than five minutes into the opening stanza, Calloway junior Addie Schumacher dropped in a jump shot for the first points of the season. By the time the first quarter ended, Calloway trailed McCracken by a score of 30-4.
Calloway finished the quarter with 15 turnovers and only four field-goal attempts, while the Lady Mustangs went 13-of-19 from the field overall and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line without recording a single turnover.
On the bright side for Calloway and Waldrop, the Lady Lakers cut down on the turnovers as the game continued. Early, the Lady Lakers continuously threw the ball into the deep corner against active traps but Waldrop was able to get her team to correct that critical mistake. The Lady Lakers only committed five turnovers in each of the remaining three quarters.
Trailing by 32 points at the half, Calloway came out in the third quarter and played its best basketball of the night. Schumacher drained back-to-back three-point shots before Sayler Lowe scored four straight points. When Reese Settle buried a three-pointer, Sivills was forced to call a timeout.
Even though the game was never in doubt, Calloway did improve throughout the game and outscored the Lady Mustangs in the third quarter.
Schumacher led Calloway County in scoring with eight points, while Lowe, Sunny Clark, and Carson McReynolds all finished with six. Calloway County will be back in action on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when it travels to Whitesville Trinity.
