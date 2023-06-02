Lowe w Arizona

Former Calloway County star Lillian Lowe is shown during a successful high-jump attempt during her time at Arizona.

 University of Arizona Athletics photo

MURRAY — Calloway County’s team had one final practice session Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s bus ride to Lexington for today’s Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 2A Track and Field Championship.

And someone special appeared. It was none other than former Calloway track and field superstar Lily Lowe, who knows a thing or two about state championships, having won seven in three events for Calloway before heading to a successful collegiate career, first at Hawai’i, then Arizona. 

