MURRAY — Calloway County’s team had one final practice session Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s bus ride to Lexington for today’s Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 2A Track and Field Championship.
And someone special appeared. It was none other than former Calloway track and field superstar Lily Lowe, who knows a thing or two about state championships, having won seven in three events for Calloway before heading to a successful collegiate career, first at Hawai’i, then Arizona.
And it was sophomore Alec Rodgers that Lowe came to specifically see. Rodgers is appearing in her third state meet, having finished fifth last season in the high jump, which Lowe won all four years as a Lady Laker. Head Coach Mike Wicker witnessed the back-and-forth between Rodgers and the former Lady Laker star and said he believes some important details emerged.
“Alec has kind of had a mental block this year with (the bar being set at 5’4”) and Lily, it looked like, really helped get her past that. She showed her a little tip and Alec was telling her, ‘I’ve got this,’” Wicker said of Lowe, who was named a USA Today All-American in 2016. “So Lily is in town this week and she is going (to Lexington today) and that’s just huge for (Rodgers) as she can have her to talk to, at a distance.
“Actually, she and Lily communicate quite frequently but having someone like Lily for a mentor is so good.”
That is not to downplay the role Wicker’s high jumps coach, Cade Mize, has had with Rodgers’ development. Wicker said, under Mize’s guidance, he has watched Rogers go from jumping 4’8”, maybe 4’10”, at most meets last season to seeking the 5’4” mark, maybe higher, in Lexington. She was successful at 5 feet last year at state, which was her season-best effort.
Wicker said Lowe, who also was a state champion long jumper and sprinter, just completed her master’s degree and is residing in the Miami area. A standout at Arizona, Lowe seemed on the verge of perhaps becoming an NCAA champion, possibly an Olympic Games athlete, after finishing a solid ninth at the NCAA Championships in 2021. However, she had knee problems that plagued her in her final season with the Wildcats and eventually caused her to decide not to compete after her collegiate days.
“Her last meet just wasn’t a good one. Of course, she had competed for six years in college and she considered going pro but decided her legs couldn’t handle it, and I agree,” said Wicker, who did have the opportunity to coach Lowe at Calloway.
