MURRAY – This season, Murray High senior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski had to do something that is quite difficult in the game of football.
The Tigers’ starter at that position since the end of his sophomore year, he had to take a crash course in learning a new offense in record time. He had been in a shotgun formation under former Head Coach Keith Hodge and now was having to go under center with the I-bone option attack of new Tiger skipper Darren Bowling.
Oh, and there was this added tidbit ... unlike most players in this situation, he was not having an off season to familiarize himself with the new coach’s ideas. No, he had less than a month between the time he even met his knew coach, then had to see how much he had learned under the bright lights of a Friday night.
How has it gone? Well, perhaps shockingly, pretty darn well. The Tigers are 8-2 as they prepare for a second encounter of this season against Kentucky superpower Mayfield as the two teams square off in the second round of the Class 2A State Playoffs at Mayfield.
And Sokolowski, who has more than figured out how to run this complicated, option-oriented offense, is a big reason. He has rushed for 1.052 yards and 16 touchdowns in an offense where it is becoming harder for average fans to determine exactly who has the ball.
“Yeah, I get that all of the time now,” Sokolowski said this week. “My mom tells me, ‘Well, half of the time, I don’t know if you or (younger brother and A-back) Gage have the ball! There was one play where I thought Gage had the ball the whole time and you’re going down the field!’
“It’s pretty cool when you’re able to do that because it means the defense is doing the same thing.”
This past Friday’s 27-13 win over Caldwell County in the first round of the 2A playoffs was a perfect example of how tough it has become for Tiger fans to follow the ball. Throughout Ty Holland Stadium, many a fan could be heard saying “Where’s the ball?” when the Tigers had it in their possession.
They were not arguing with the results, though, as Rowdy’s sleight of hand feats also had Caldwell grasping at air on many occasions. Rowdy finished with two touchdown runs on a night Murray High accumulated 225 yards on the ground.
Someone else not complaining is Bowling.
“You have a first-year guy who has taken the reins and he does a good job for us,” said the coach, who said that, with Rowdy being a senior, the transition of trying to learn a drastically different offense added to the degree of difficulty. “This is the first year he’s ever done this, so it would actually be easier for a freshman.
“For one thing, you’ve got four years to work with him, plus he hasn’t been trained on any other offenses. With Rowdy, he’s been in the spread and throwing it around, he’s done single wing and power stuff. Now, all of a sudden, he’s got this guy coming in here with this brand of football and hearing, ‘No, we’re not doing that anymore,’ but he accepted the challenge from the first day and he’s now kind of taken ownership of it.
“Then again, the offensive line has taken ownership and our receivers because it takes 11 guys to do this. Rowdy is the one stirring the drink.”
Has every moment been smooth? No. There have been several times that Rowdy has attempted to extend plays with a late pitch that have resulted in the ball floating to the ground. Some of these have resulted in turnovers.
However, Bowling said that comes down to Rowdy’s competitiveness.
“That gets him in trouble because he wants something right now instead of just taking what’s given to you. I’ve said this hundreds of times this year, that’s just Rowdy being Rowdy,” he said. “But in the end, that’s the guy you want running your offense.”
The good moments have far outweighed the bad ones and one that still is a highlight of this season was in the fourth quarter at Mayfield. There, with the Tigers down 21-13, Rowdy seemed to hand the ball to brother Gage. Then, both players disappeared in a cloud of black-jerseyed Cardinals.
Then, with no warning, Rowdy suddenly emerged, not only out of the pile, but without being noticed, he was standing in the end zone with a 16-yard run that cut the lead to two points.
Eventually, Rowdy capped the Tigers’ comeback with a short sneak after teammate Jayden Curtis caused a fumble that was returned by linebacker Caleb Gill deep into Mayfield territory in a 25-21 Tiger win.
“Oh yeah, I knew (where the ball was). I’ve been doing this a long time,” recalled Bowling of Rowdy’s trickery-laden touchdown. “And Rowdy was saying the same thing I was thinking at the time, ‘Just don’t blow the whistle!’
“Every Friday night, I talk to the referees before the game and try to explain to them about what we’re doing because, over the years, I’ve had inadvertent whistles blown because my fullback gets tackled and they think he’s got the ball and they blow the play dead when my quarterback is standing in the end zone.”
That is in a career that has seen Bowling win six state championships, two in his native Louisiana and four at nearby Union City, Tennessee. Rowdy said when Bowling was named to take Hodge’s spot in late June, after Hodge opted to accept an offer to return to the Dresden, Tennessee program from which he came to Murray High, he and other teammates began seeking information on their new coach they had yet to meet.
He said the words “state championships” immediately grabbed their attention.
“Everybody saw that he had won six and we were like, ‘Dang!’” Rowdy recalled, remembering how another thought came to them. “This is someone who is going to know what to do. He’s going to know how to change something to fit the scheme we need.”
Rowdy said that began to resonate with the team quickly, once they finally met him and began working with him. Now, as Round 2 with Mayfield approaches this week, he said the team has total confidence in Bowling.
“100 percent,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.