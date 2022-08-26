MURRAY — Second-year Murray High Head Football Coach Darren Bowling was impressed with several aspects of his team’s performance Friday night in the 2022 season-opener against the Crittenden County Rockets. He noted some areas in which the Tigers need to improve and spoke about rivalry games and specifically, The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic.
The annual gridiron rivalry game between Murray High and the Calloway County Lakers renews at 7 tonight at Jack D. Rose Stadium.
“I thought the attitude going into the (Crittenden) game was great,” said Bowling. “Defensively, at the beginning of the game, we did a really good job. I thought our box players did a great job inside stopping the run. Offensively, I was pleased with our offensive line play there and our quarterback, Collin Wilson, did an excellent job for us throwing the ball, with his reads on the running game and making sure we were in the right play.
“Our pass rush is not there. It was non-existent pretty much Friday night. Their quarterback had eight seconds to throw the ball on one of their best downs and you just can’t do that. So we’ve got to get better at the pass rush and put more pressure on the quarterbacks. Offensively, we need to keep getting better at finishing drives, ball security, hanging on to the ball and not having as many penalties.”
Bowling was able to point out that the Tigers didn’t have any key injuries in the game or in practice this week, so heading into the Crosstown Classic they are healthy.
“Every school has a rival,” said Bowling. “It doesn’t matter how big or how small. There’s always rivals. Sometimes they change. One team will be a rival for a while, then another team can come along, but a crosstown rival is always there. The closest school to
