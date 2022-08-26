Flying tiger

Murray High quarterback Collin Wilson flies over Crittenden County tacklers Preston Morgeson (17) and Seth Guess (1) as he carries the ball for a solid gain last Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Second-year Murray High Head Football Coach Darren Bowling was impressed with several aspects of his team’s performance Friday night in the 2022 season-opener against the Crittenden County Rockets. He noted some areas in which the Tigers need to improve and spoke about rivalry games and specifically, The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic. 

The annual gridiron rivalry game between Murray High and the Calloway County Lakers renews at 7 tonight at Jack D. Rose Stadium.