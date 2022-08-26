MURRAY —Jack D. Rose Stadium should offer up an electrifying atmosphere tonight as the Calloway County Lakers football team plays host to the Tigers of Murray High in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic. The Lakers and the Tigers face off after very different experiences in their respective season openers last week.
Calloway Head Coach Chris Champion wanted to see the ultimate rivalry game played in his home stadium when he took the reigns of the program in 2018. Champion got his wish and, although his Lakers are still searching for their first victory over Murray High in his tenure, they have closed the gap on the scoreboard in each successive edition of the Crosstown Classic.
Champion and his team are looking forward to the excitement of Friday night lights as they host a classic rivalry game.
“We are very excited to be hosting the Crosstown Classic game again this year at Calloway,” Champion said. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere and will be exactly how high school football is supposed to feel.”
The Lakers almost pulled out a victory in 2021 at Roy Stewart Stadium on the campus of Murray State University. Calloway ultimately dropped a 33-27 heartbreaker to the Tigers, but not before the Lakers put up a fight.
Quarterback Kanyon Franklin accounted for 278 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the game. Franklin threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns, while converting 20 rushing attempts into 117 yards and two more touchdowns. The Calloway QB hit fellow senior Drew Hudgin for 106 of those yards through the air and a touchdown.
The Lakers totaled 334 yards of offense in last year’s game against Murray High as they went blow-for-blow with the Tigers. All but 26 of those yards were rung up by seniors, so there are a lot of holes to fill
if the young 2022 edition of Lakers football is going to finally catch Murray High.
Rivalries, like the one that Murray High and Calloway share, can give a single regular-season game an enormous sense of importance. Champion recognizes what the Cross-Town Classic means to the fans of both teams in the community, but he is a coach that is singularly focused on making sure his young team is locked in on the process of improving from week-to-week. Focusing on the process is especially important for a team with several freshmen starters on each side of the ball like Calloway.
Champion’s squad opened up the 2022 campaign on the road at Class 6A power Henderson County and was defeated, 61-6. Henderson had three players eclipse the 100-yard mark as they racked up 441 yards rushing as a team.
The good news is that the defense performed better as the game entered the second half. Freshmen Logan Smith and Shaun Phillips led the Calloway defense in tackles and the Lakers slowed down and stopped the Henderson offense on several possessions.
The Lakers offense will most likely have to find a way to move the ball through the air against Murray High. Calloway finished its opener with -17 yards rushing. The stingy Tigers’ run defense limited a good Crittenden team to -1 yard on the ground in the first half of their 34-27 victory over the Rockets last week.
One big positive for Calloway is that quarterback Wyatt Robbins looked somewhat comfortable in the face of tremendous pressure from Henderson. He completed passes to five different receivers as he totaled 111 yards through the air.
The Lakers moved the ball in their opening game, but could not find a way to make a play when necessary. Champion’s squad will need to get ahead of the sticks and convert on some third downs to keep their young defense fresh.
Champion is intent on keeping his team level-headed and focused on improving from week to week and possession by possession. Several freshmen will get their first taste of a big rivalry game while starting and playing key roles on both sides of the ball. For them, and other players with little experience, it might be easy to lose focus, but Champion likes what he has seen out of his team in their preparation this week.
“Our team has been really focused this week and is starting to mature,” Champion said. “We continue to get some kids back from the injury list so we are hoping it will give us some much-needed depth. Like in all rivalry games, we just keep reminding our guys to stay focused and not get lost in the static.”
