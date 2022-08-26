McCartney

Calloway County’s Cohen McCartney (2) breaks the tackle of Henderson County defender Jack Ryan Reusch during their season-opener at Colonel Stadium last week in Henderson

 DENNY SIMMONS / THE GLEANER

MURRAY —Jack D. Rose Stadium should offer up an electrifying atmosphere tonight as the Calloway County Lakers football team plays host to the Tigers of Murray High in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic. The Lakers and the Tigers face off after very different experiences in their respective season openers last week.

Calloway Head Coach Chris Champion wanted to see the ultimate rivalry game played in his home stadium when he took the reigns of the program in 2018. Champion got his wish and, although his Lakers are still searching for their first victory over Murray High in his tenure, they have closed the gap on the scoreboard in each successive edition of the Crosstown Classic.