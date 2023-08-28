MURRAY — On a night when the temperature couldn’t be much hotter and still host a football game, rivals Murray High and Calloway County sweated out a heated Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic at Roy Stewart Stadium with Murray High turning up the heat late for a hard-fought 35-14 win.
The Tigers (2-0) were heavy favorites coming into the game, having won the last six matchups coming into Friday and did their best to knock out the Lakers (0-2) early. Murray High quarterback Collin Wilson found wide receiver Jeremiah Jones streaking down the right sideline for a 67-yard touchdown pass and catch just 61 seconds into the game to give the Tigers the early 7-0 lead.
The crucible seemed to be getting even hotter as the Lakers lost the ball on a fumble early in their next possession. Wilson would then drive Murray High back down the field, but, this time, the Lakers’ defense came up big when Laker defensive back Austin Weatherford intercepted a pass at the Laker 8-yard line to cool Murray’s attack as the Tigers could not add to the lead as the second quarter arrived.
In the second quarter, it was the scorching play of the Laker defense that was the main story as it held Murray High’s new, exciting offense in check. The Tigers crossed midfield twice, but Calloway’s defense stopped them both times on fourth down. Then, a sizzling run from Laker receiver Price Aycock gave his team a first down deep in Tiger territory and, on third-and-goal from the Tiger 8, Calloway quarterback Wyatt Robbins rolled to the left and found utility man Jessie Esparza on his knees in the left side of the end zone to tie the score at 7-7 with 3:08 left before halftime.
Now, it was the Tigers’ turn to fight fire with fire and they achieved this with the always-steady Wilson driving his team to the Laker 2 in the waning seconds before halftime. New Tiger Head Coach Melvin Cunningham then singed the Laker defense with some trickeration as Wilson lined up under center, then a slew of Tigers shifted to the right side of the formation. Wilson went out wide, Jones replaced Wilson in a shotgun position and took the ball around the left side, beating three defenders to the left front corner of the end zone for a 14-7 lead at halftime.
The Lakers came out firing in the third quarter and seemed to have immediately re-tied the game as speedy Joey Goucher took the opening kickoff 92 yards for the score, only for the play to be called back for holding. The Tigers then would force a quick punt.
From his own 36, Wilson found a backpedaling Jones on the left sideline for a big 26-yard gain on third-and-long. Wilson then burned the Lakers again with a 33-yard rainbow pass on 4th-and-5 to running back Kainoa Olive to push the Tiger lead to 21-7 with 6:44 left.
Calloway seemed to be fading in the heat, but its heart showed as it eventually would make a strong bid to break a 15-game winning streak, dating back to 2021. The Lakers put together a good drive, only for Tiger DB Zavion Carman to intercept Robbins on 2nd-and-goal from the Murray High 22 in the final two minutes of the quarter.
However, the Lakers were not going away. The defense stopped a Tiger drive after forcing fourth-and-long from the Calloway 46 with 10:12 left in the game. That spark became a raging fire when Robbins found senior wide receiver Price Aycock on the very next play of the game, streaking across the middle. Aycock then applied the afterburners and outraced the Tigers to the right corner of the end zone and suddenly cut the lead to 21-14 with 9:58 left.
However, this is where the Tigers showed they could take the heat. A huge 55-yard connection from Wilson to Jones down the right sideline immediately put the Tigers in Laker territory. That eventually led to Olive’s four-yard touchdown run up the middle with 6:32 left on the clock that restored a 28-14 lead.
A fourth-down stop by the Tigers then led to Wilson’s 32-yard pass to Carman in the back of the end zone to seal the win with 1:13 remaining. Wilson ended 18-of-28 through the air with 307 yards, three scores and the earlier pick. Carman had 91 yards receiving, while Jones had 163.
Olive had 115 yards rushing and 52 receiving for the Tigers.
“We hurt ourselves early, often,” said Cunningham of how his team made some critical errors in the first half that prevented the Tigers from having more control of the game at halftime. “We’ve got to find a way to persevere and that’s the sign of a team that’s going in the right direction. When you play poor and you still find a way to grab victory, and we did. We found a way to grab it and the scoreboard wasn’t indicative of how well Calloway played. They did a really good job. A lot of that early stuff, the heat takes those aspects away.”
Champion has never been a “moral victories” kind of coach. However, he could not help but praise his team for its effort on Friday.
Still, he also knows there were places where this game could have been much different, as was also the case in last week’s frustrating 40-33 loss to Harrison County in the Trigg County Wildcat Football Bowl Game in Cadiz.
“No doubt, that’s the hump we have to get over right now,” he said. “We had some costly penalties, had a touchdown that got called back and, with plays like that, you’ve got to get some momentum going. Joey had an amazing run on a jet sweep for a long score (early in the second quarter), then another on the kickoff return that got called back, but that’s football. You’ve got to work through some of those calls.
“But you know what? It was a hard-fought game. This is what a rivalry supposed to be...two guys slugging it out. At end of the day, we just came up short. I’m just really proud of these guys and hope our fans see the improvement and hard work these guys have put in. It was a totally different game than it was a year ago (a 49-7 Murray High win) and I was happy that we were able to give our best effort tonight.
“We’ve got a good squad. We’ve got some growing up to do with some turnovers and penalties but this is a fun group to coach and I’m real stinking proud of them. I am. They’re fighters. They’ve had a lot of odds stacked against them over here, but I can’t ask anything more of a group. We’ll go to work this weekend, hit reset button and get ready for Fulton County next week.”
Sports Editor John Wright contributed to this story.
