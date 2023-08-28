MURRAY — On a night when the temperature couldn’t be much hotter and still host a football game, rivals Murray High and Calloway County sweated out a heated Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic at Roy Stewart Stadium with Murray High turning up the heat late for a hard-fought 35-14 win.

The Tigers (2-0) were heavy favorites coming into the game, having won the last six matchups coming into Friday and did their best to knock out the Lakers (0-2) early. Murray High quarterback Collin Wilson found wide receiver Jeremiah Jones streaking down the right sideline for a 67-yard touchdown pass and catch just 61 seconds into the game to give the Tigers the early 7-0 lead. 