MURRAY — Thursday night’s second installment this fall of the volleyball version of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic seemed destined to go the five-set distance at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
Murray High had recovered from a dismal third set and had as large as a nine-point lead on rival Calloway County in the fourth frame. Then, the Lady Lakers found their own groove with a mix of good net play and solid serving to steadily cut the margin.
Eventually, Calloway took the lead late in the frame and finished the deal of a 25-19, 24-26, 25-11, 25-21 win and a season sweep of the Lady Tigers.
“Oh man! That was a great one,” said Calloway Head Coach Lindsey Jones, whose team moved to 10-8 on the season. “It was tough. All four sets were back and forth where they would get a lead on us, then we’d get a lead on them and I was anxious throughout this game but I’m really happy with how it turned out.”
In the final set, the Lady Tigers (9-11) shot from the starting gate by scoring the first five points off Rachel Kjellberg’s serve which included two aces. Those serves were also short in distance and seemed to disrupt the Calloway defense, which was scrambling on several serves in the fourth frame not only from Kjellberg but also Caroline Koenig, whose serve created four points, two on aces, and a 17-8 lead.
However, that is when the Lady Lakers’ winning run began. Gracie Friedrich’s emphatic kill stopped Koenig’s serving binge, then her own serve, an issue at times this season, began finding the range. Calloway scored the next six points off Friedrich’s serve, with two aces included, to pull the Lady Lakers back within 17-14. Eventually, the Lady Lakers caught the Lady Tigers at 20-20, then took the lead on a Gracie Adams kill. Murray High’s Erin Faulkner caught the Calloway defense napping with a shovel shot that dropped to the hardwood and tied the match at 21-21.
Then, the Lady Lakers ended it as Adams got a kill down the left line to regain the lead at 22-21, followed by a net violation on the Lady Tigers, a Lillie Thorn tip that found an open space on the right side and an errant set attempt that ended the match.
“We had a rough night passing,” said Murray High Head Coach Jennifer Westbrook. “In the end, (Calloway) wanted it just a little bit more and had a little more grit and they were able to overtime the deficit that we had created for them.”
Even in the third set, where Calloway won by 11 points, the action was competitive. Murray, in fact, led 3-2 early in that set and stayed within striking range in much of the early going. A Jade Oakley tip fond the floor and pulled Murray High within 6-5 but that is when the Lady Lakers began to pull away as Lydia Bell’s serve resulted in a 9-5 lead.
Friedrich built the momentum with a kill slam, followed by two service points that included an ace for a 13-7 lead. Then, Cambrey Driscoll toed the service line and offered a delivery that was kind of a knuckleball and gave the Lady Tigers fits. It led to five points and a 19-9 lead that grew from there.
The first set was not decided until the Lady Lakers put together a mini run to take a 17-13 lead. That lead would grow to 24-15 before Murray High’s Farris Howard made the Calloway side nervous with a four-point surge before Adams’ kill ended the set.
It was in the second set that the Lady Tigers began going to the short serve and it worked well as Faulkner’s serve led to a surge that resulted in a 19-14 lead. However, the Lady Lakers did not quit, battling back to tie it at 20-20 and 21-21, then taking the lead, 22-21, on a Thorn kill. The lead then grew to 23-21 and Westbrook called a timeout to settle her team
It worked, eventually. After Carson McReynolds stuffed a Howard kill to give Calloway set point at 24-23, Howard got revenge with a kill slam that tied it. Then Howard returned the favor from earlier with a block of McReynolds that gave Murray High set point, which it converted as Howard babied a tip to the left side that found the floor inside the sideline.
“There were some good rallies in this one tonight,” Westbook said, discussing the short serve strategy. “Well, if it’s working, don’t change it, right? So we found something that worked well for a while.”
“Murray was serving it short and that really kept trippng us up and they got a lot of runs on us,” Jones said. “They were especially getting us with it in that fourth set. But that is the biggest lead someone has gotten on us this year where we’ve come back to win.”
In the match Thursday, Adams led Calloway with 12 kills, followed by Friedrich with nine, four blocks and five important aces. McReynolds had five blocks, while Thorn had 17 assists and eight aces with Bell adding 18 assists.
Driscoll had 22 digs, while dig specialist Kamden Underwood delivered once again with 34.
Murray High was led by Oakley with nine kills and one block, while Howard had seven kills, seven aces and one block. Alyssa Daughrity had five kills and a block, while Kjellberg ended with four aces and a kill and Koenig had five serves become aces.
Thursday was also a special occasion for both teams. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, both teams shed their school colors. Calloway wore pink jerseys, while the Lady Tigers, usually black and gold, wore dark pink numbers as they donned white t-shirts.
And in a poignant pre-game ceremony, players from both teams were given the chance to honor someone affected by cancer.
