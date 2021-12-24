MURRAY — Girls basketball teams from Kentucky and Tennessee got together on Thursday for the Murray Bank Hardwood Classic at Calloway County High School. Head coach Maddie Waldrop and her young Calloway County squad kicked off the full day of basketball action as they dropped a 30-23 decision to the South Fulton Red Devils in a 10:30 a.m. contest.
However, the Lady Lakers were able to emerge with a positive feeling from the day as they returned to the court at Jeffrey Gymnasium later that night and played a much more complete game in defeating Caldwell County by a 72-56 score to improve to 3-4 on the young season.
South Fulton 30
Lady Lakers 23
The Calloway offense struggled from the outset against a South Fulton team that entered Thursday morning’s contest with a 5-3 record on the season. Calloway played without starting point guard Madison Futrell for the second straight game. The Lady Lakers only managed to convert 19% of their 21 field goal attempts in the first half and failed to knock down a three-pointer in four tries.
The poor shooting was not the only problem as Calloway committed nine turnovers in the first two quarters.
Yet, Waldrop’s young Lady Lakers were still in the game at halftime thanks to an aggressive defensive game plan. South Fulton was forced to play an uneven offensive game because of Calloway’s defensive traps. The Red Devilettes were limited to 13 first-half points as the Lady Lakers forced eight turnovers and held South Fulton to 30% from the field and 14% from behind the arc. As the opening half came to a close, the Devilettes held a slim 13-9 advantage.
Calloway’s tough day continued after halftime. The Lady Lakers committed five turnovers and missed all three of their shot attempts through the first six minutes of the third quarter. While the Lady Lakers struggled, South Fulton steadily built a lead.
The Devilettes cashed in on an easy layup with two minutes remaining in the quarter and their lead had ballooned to 20-9. Waldrop implored her team to be aggressive and play with passion and they responded by forcing a South Fulton turnover.
Calloway senior Sunny Clark converted that miscue into a basket with a contested runner for the Lady Lakers‘ first basket in more than eight minutes of game action. The diminutive Jaycee Crouch blocked a South Fulton shot seconds later and Clark turned it into a transition layup. Sayler Lowe scored four of her team-high 11 points to close out a 9-0 Calloway scoring run to pull the home team to within two points as the third quarter came to a close.
South Fulton pushed the lead back to eight as the Lady Lakers went scoreless over the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. The lead grew to double digits before Addi Schumacher knocked down Calloway’s first 3-pointer of the game with just seconds remaining for the final margin.
Waldrop knows her team is young but is looking for rapid growth from them.
“Our girls play hard, but the lack of listening to small details is frustrating for me,” Waldrop said after the game. “We are six games and two scrimmages into the season and it’s time we start taking responsibility and represent our school and parents better than we did today.”
Lady Lakers 72
Caldwell County 56
Calloway showed it was very interested in making a better showing in the Hardwood Classic nightcap and made an immediate statement.
The Lady Lakers matched their total scoring from the frustrating morning contest in only the first eight minutes as they went to the second quarter up 23-16. However, it was clear that the Lady Lakers wanted more.
They got it by taking the game to the Lady Tigers (1-7), moving the ball on the offensive side to produce good shot opportunities and attacking with an active full-court defense that pushed Caldwell into several mistakes.
And the lead would have been bigger if Caldwell had not spent so much time at the foul line, where the Lady Tigers were 8-of-10 in the first stanza as Calloway ran into some foul issues.
The Lady Lakers were better in the second quarter, limiting their fouls. In turn, Calloway kept scoring, pushing the lead to a healthy 43-26 by the halftime break. Then, Calloway built the lead to even larger proportions in the third quarter, hitting seven of its 16 shots to head to the fourth quarter up 58-37.
Caldwell did pull within 12 points (64-52) about midway through the final stanza, but the Lady Lakers quickly righted their ship and outscored the Lady Tigers 8-4 the rest of the way.
Eighth-grade forward Sayler Lowe had a huge game for Calloway with 30 points, followed by junior guard Addi Schumacher with 11. The win also came in a game where nine different Lady Lakers found their way into the scoring column as the team finished 30-of-68 from the field and 11-of-24 from 3-point range, major differences from earlier in the day against South Fulton.
