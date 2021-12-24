MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers got off to a hot start against the visiting McEwen Warriors thanks in large part to senior forward Matthew Ray.
Ray had four points, two offensive rebounds, and took a charge in the first minute of action to set the tone for his Lakers squad en route to a 70-36 blowout victory.
Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver was pleased with the effort of Ray and his teammates.
“We made an effort to get the ball to him early,” Cleaver said. Ray can be a dominant presence down low and we did a good job of finding him. Getting him established inside helps our team in a huge way.”
Cleaver’s squad took the hot start from Ray and built on it. The Lakers ran out to an early 11-0 lead before McEwen managed to muster their first points of the game halfway through the first quarter.
Calloway turned a 22-7 lead at the end of the first quarter into a 41-15 advantage by halftime. The Lakers forced 13 Warrior turnovers through the first two quarters and easily converted many of this into transition points. Using their defense to create easy scoring opportunities helped Calloway shoot 50% from the field despite making only four of their 16 shots from 3-point range.
The third quarter opened with the Lakers applying stifling ball pressure on the Warriors. Calloway forced six turnovers on McEwen’s first nine offensive possessions to help them build a 33 point lead at 51-18. Calloway’s Aidan Clinton knocked down a long three-pointer and followed that up with a layup in transition seconds later to enact the running clock for the remainder of the game.
Calloway did not shoot the ball as well as they are capable but Cleaver was pleased with the way they shared the ball on offense. Kanyon Franklin did an outstanding job finding open teammates in transition. Franklin was able to generate shots for others in the half-court as he made the game easier for his teammates. Franklin finished with seven points and 10 assists for the Lakers.
Cleaver praised the play of his senior point guard after the game.
“When you’re focused on winning and making winning plays like Franklin is,” Cleaver said. “It puts a lot of pressure on the opponent. Franklin just wants to make a winning play.”
As well as the Lakers played, McEwen lived up to their Warriors moniker. The Warriors players were diving for loose balls and sacrificing for their team. When Marcus Carter stepped in and took a charge with his team down 38 points with just a few minutes left in the game the Warriors bench erupted like he had hit a game-winning shot.
Ray finished his night with a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds. Zach Hudgin pumped in 14 points to join Ray in double figures. Clinton finished with 13 points while Eli Finley chipped in 11 points for the Lakers.
Cleaver was thankful for the Lakers to have the opportunity to host the Murray Bank Hardwood Classic.
“Having a great bank like Murray Bank be such a huge part of our community is fantastic,” Cleaver said. “They really do great things for Calloway and really both schools in the community.”
Lakers 90
South Fulton 44
It was a combination of 3-pointers and offensive rebounds resulting in significantly more opportunities that gave Calloway County (6-4) control against Tennessee representative South Fulton (1-10) in the host team’s second game of the day.
Where they struggled in the light of day from 3-point range earlier against McEwen, the night seemed very much to the Lakers’ liking as they hit five of their first eight 3-point shots in a game where they would connect on 12 bombs.
The biggest catalyst of this early barrage was freshman forward Jonah Butler, who started his night by burying his first three attempts from behind the arc.
Along with that, the Lakers simply had more opportunities because they were creating numerous second, even third chances on the offensive glass.
For the game, Calloway ended with 20 more shots than the Red Devils.
Calloway ended the first quarter up 27-10. Calloway increased that edge to 21 at the beginning of the second quarter before the Red Devils made a bid to get back into contention, pulling within eight points (32-24) about midway through the quarter before the Lakers regained control at 44-28 by the halftime buzzer.
In the third, the Lakers’ offense moved into high gear as they continued to get easy baskets by beating the Red Devils down the court, as well as regaining their touch from long range after a second-quarter drought. The Lakers were 11-of-18 from the field and 4-of-7 from behind the arc in seizing a 73-39 lead, heading into the final eight minutes.
Butler ended the game with 16 points, which tied for team-high honors with guard Conner Lockhart. Brothers Drew and Zach Hudgin also found double digits with 12 and 11 points each as Calloway ended the night a solid 32-of-64 from the field. South Fulton got a game-high 18 points from Brady McFarland. n
