MAYFIELD (KT) — Thursday night’s 3rd District Basketball Tournament games between Mayfield and Graves County were postponed after the school district was notified of a potential threat.
In a Facebook post, the school district said a report was received shortly before 4:45 p.m. Thursday that alleged a threat would be carried out at the ball games at the Mayfield Sports Arena, which is located on the Mayfield High School campus. Mayfield and Graves County boys and girls teams were scheduled to play for the district championships. Those games were played Friday night with Graves winning the girls contest over the Lady Cardinals and Mayfield defeating the Eagles in the boys game.
