MURRAY — Calloway County softball catcher Carson McReynolds said she was not sure what to expect when she awoke Monday morning ahead of she and two Laker baseball players signing their college letters-of-intent that afternoon.
Needless to say, the event was different from what she anticipated.
“Oh, I’m going to sign a piece of paper and my parents will be there,” said McReynolds, who along with baseball players Braden Pingel and a former tee-ball teammate of hers from several years earlier, Cadwell Turner, were met with a large crowd of not only family but teammates from other sports, as well as school administrators inside the campus library.
McReynolds will continue her career at Dyersburg State Community College in nearby Dyersburg, Tennessee, while Pingel and Turner will remain teammates at Rend Lake Community College near Mount Vernon, Illinois. All three players are seniors at Calloway and have one more season to play before heading to the collegiate ranks.
All three also are going to programs with reputations for having players continue their careers at four-year universities upon completing their first two years.
Turner said that fact that he and Pingel will be able to remain teammates brings much comfort to being two hours from home.
“It feels great. Braden and I have been playing together for a long time. Hopefully, we’ll be able to room together but having a familiar face there will be fun,” said Turner, who said he hopes something else will not change once at Rend Lake. “Hopefully, he’ll be leading off and I can be behind him (which has been the case at Calloway).
Turner has been a feared hitter in the Calloway lineup, as well as a solid pitcher, but a shoulder injury slowed him a bit in his junior season. He is a multi-position player, who can go either outfield or infield. He also said he is trying to learn the catching position.
“Just to have something else in my tool bag,” Cadwell said.
Pingel has been the leadoff batter for the Lakers under the guidance of Turner’s father, Travis, the past few seasons. Pingel’s speed is a big reason for that as he has come to have a reputation as a player, paraphrasing Coach Turner, who makes center field a “place where potential hits go to die.” His speed also has made Pingel a major threat on the bases.
A time like this, though, for Pingel, brings to mind how others have helped him get to this point.
“Growing up, I have always dreamed of playing college baseball and that day is finally here and I can’t be more thankful, especially for my parents who have driven me everywhere, paid for all of my equipment and all of the hotel rooms (particularly for last several years of summer travel ball),” Pingel said. “My coaches, I can’t thank them enough.”
All three players also said that, along with Dyersburg State and Rend Lake having reputations for being strong programs, they also are very welcoming.
“It feels like home,” Pingel said of Rend Lake, where another former Laker teammate will also be waiting, pitcher Matthew Ray, who helped guide the Lakers to the Region 1 Tournament, where Calloway defeated Mayfield before falling to eventual champion, state superpower McCracken County. “When I talked to (Rend Lake Head Coach and Murray State alum) Chris Moddelmog for the first time, it felt like I really wanted to be there and he wanted me to be there as well.”
“When you go (to Dyersburg), you feel like you’re part of a family,” McReynolds said of how the players seem to have her personality, very positive, almost always smiling. “I loved it. They’re all funny and sarcastic. In fact, I had never talked to their coach (George White) before. Then, I walk in to his office and it was like we had met 10 years ago. It was a great experience.”
McReynolds was part of the Calloway team that won the 2021 Kentucky 2A title and reached the title game of the Region 1 Tournament. She also helped Calloway finish third in this past season’s 2A tourney.
