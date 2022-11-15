Laker trio

Calloway County baseball player Braden Pingel, left, sits with softball player Carson McReynolds and baseball teammate Cadwell Turner, right, Monday afternoon after all three signed their National Letters-Of-Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers. Pingel and Turner both signed with Rend Lake College near Mount Vernon, Illinois, while McReynolds signed with Dyersburg State Community College in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Calloway County softball catcher Carson McReynolds said she was not sure what to expect when she awoke Monday morning ahead of she and two Laker baseball players signing their college letters-of-intent that afternoon.

Needless to say, the event was different from what she anticipated. 