MURRAY — As Calloway County’s boys’ basketball team begins play in its own event today, its counterpart at Murray High will also open play in a post-Christmas tournament in East Tennessee.
The defending Region 1 champion Tigers have a tough assignment in the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic at Gatlinburg. The event will be hosted at the Rocky Top Sports World complex.
Murray High, still without reigning Purchase Player of the Year and Kentucky All-State Tournament Team selection Grant Whitaker, start play with a 4:30 Central contest this afternoon against a strong Cincinnati program in St. Xavier. The Bombers enter today’s contest with a 5-3 record so far this season, while the Tigers are looking to shake off a tough start to the season at 5-5.
Murray High will stay in the mountains through Friday.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver said a change has been made to today’s games in The Murray Bank Hardwood Classic that his program is hosting.
All games today will be played at the CFSB Center on the Murray State campus, including the Lakers’ 6 p.m. game with Louisville Collegiate. All games after today will then be played at Jeffrey Gymnasium on the Calloway campus.
