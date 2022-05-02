MURRAY — Head Coach Krysten Sebby and her Murray High track and field teams hosted eight teams Thursday for the 2022 Jimmy Harrell Relays.
The Tigers claimed the title in the boys competition over runner-up Calloway County by a score of 96-86, while Head Coach Mike Wicker’s Lady Lakers edged Murray High, 121-120, to win the girls title.
The 1600-meter run and the field events were held as individual competitions, while every other event was a team relay. In the hurdles races, the two fastest times from each team were added together to determine the relay winners.
The Murray High boys got wins from three individuals and three relay teams. Luke Cross won the 1600 and ran the 1600-meter anchor leg for the Tigers’ second-place 4,000 distance medley team. Will Mitchum picked up another win in the discus and Rowdy Sokolowski cruised to victory in the pole vault.
Xavier Biggers, Mason Grant, Kainoa Olive and Christian Seavers raced to victory in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. The quartet has been dominant for the Tigers so far this season in both events. The final first-place finish for the Murray High boys was delivered by Max Rosa, Luke Tompkins, Jimmy Kjellberg and Guervenson Binfield-Smith in the 4x800.
The Tigers got a runner-up performance from Tompkins, Kjellberg, Chase Renick and Cross in the distance medley. Renick also added a third-place finish in the 1600. Zach Lasater was third in the shot put and Wyatt Buffington was third in the shot discus to go along with fifth in the shot.
Rosa nabbed fourth in the pole vault and Cullen Larkin and Gabe Turley grabbed fifth and sixth in the triple jump, respectively. Jayden Curtis got on the board with sixth place in the long jump.
The Lakers countered with two individual wins and victories in three of the relay events. Luke Cullop finished first in the shot and was runner-up in the discus. Gabriel Carson won the long jump. Tate Weatherly and Josiah Reyes took the 110 hurdles relay before Reyes teamed with Cohen McCartney to claim the 300 hurdles relay. Dominic Cashion, Sam Chapman, Preston Carraway and Daniel Puckett set a new meet record in the distance medley.
Wicker’s squad got a third-place showing in the 4x100 from the team of Weatherly, Chapman, John Durham and Timarian Bledsoe. The 4x400 team of Trevor McKnight, Christian McIntosh, Hunter Winebarger and Landon Carter also placed third, while the 4x200 team of Carter, Ethan Carson, Joey Goucher and Jaelyn Edwards was fourth. Ezra Foote and Price Aycock scored points with fourth-place finishes in the 1600 and high jump, respectively. Corban Henshaw took fifth in the pole vault, while Seldon Herndon scored by placing sixth in the discus and eighth in the shot.
The Lady Lakers took victories in four relays and two field events to help them squeak by Murray High for the team title. Alec Rodgers claimed the high jump title, while Emma Martin took first in the triple jump. Sayde Lowe and Sydney Naber teamed up to win the 100 hurdles relay. McKenzie Love, Avery Poston, Jaycee Crouch and McKenzie Davis blew past the competition in the 4x100, before Olivia Miles joined Poston, Crouch and Davis to win the 4x200. Miles and Crouch teamed up with Olivia Anderson and Brooklyn Smith to give the Lady Lakers their final victory in the 4x400.
Naber and Martin grabbed second in the 300 hurdles relay. Martin also placed fourth in the long jump. Bella Swain was the runner-up in the 1600 and Love added runner-up in the long jump to her 4x100 victory. Lowe placed second in the triple jump and set a school record in the pole vault, while finishing in third place.
Miles claimed third in the high jump and Eowyn Gesler scored with sixth place in the pole vault. Maronda Sheridan nabbed fifth in the shot and seventh in the discus. Ginny Mikulcik came in fifth in the discus and Lydia Bell rounded out the scoring with a sixth in the shot.
The Lady Lakers needed every single point as Murray High seized first place in four events and claimed the runner-up spot in seven others.
Jade Green won the 1600, while Jade Oakley got another win in the discus. Layla Green and Jenna Turley finished first in the 4x300 hurdles relay, and Jade Green teamed up with Allie Vonnahme, Tatum Faulkner and Leah Jenkins to win the 4x800.
Oakley was runner-up in the shot and Kynzlee Fox placed second in the pole vault. Turley and Alyssa Watkins were second in the 4x100 hurdles relay. Canyon Bourque, Hollis Bourque and Kaydence Kindle teamed with Turley to finish second in the 4x100. Bourque, Bourque, Layla Green and Kindle were second in the 4x200.
The team of Jenkins, Canyon Bourque, Faulkner and Vonnahme finished second in the distance medley. Farris Howard was runner-up in the high jump before joining Jenkins, Faulkner and Makayla Galyean to grab third in the 4x400. Kindle came in third in the long jump, while Erin Faulkner and Meg Robinson finished fourth in the pole vault and 1600, respectively. Mira Kinsley placed fifth in the triple jump and Makayla Alderman scored with a ninth-place finish in the shot.
