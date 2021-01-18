MAYFIELD – The St. Mary Vikings were the only thing that stood in the way of Murray High sweeping both the boys and girls divisions of the Region 1 All-A Classic on Saturday night.
The girls’ team had barely left the floor after winning their 10th title in a row when the boys took to the hardwood on Joe T. Ford Jr. Court in Mayfield to try for their second consecutive title. The Tigers didn’t disappoint, winning the matchup against the Vikings, 61-42, behind a quality team-performance that saw four Tigers in double-figure scoring, led by sophomore guard Grant Whitaker’s 18 points, five assists and four rebounds.
The Tigers jumped out to a 8-2 lead on baskets by a driving Whitaker and senior guard Gabe Taylor with two 3-pointers, one off a feed from junior point guard Charqwan McCallister. Tenacious defense applied through their full-court press by the taller, faster and more athletic Tigers, led by McCallister’s three steals, helped extend the lead to 17-5. Junior forward Trey Boggess’ triple and more inside magic from Whitaker, capped by a drive and no-look assist from McCallister to freshman center Zavion Carman, had Murray High leading 19-7 at the end of the first period.
The second quarter featured more pressing and more of the Whitaker/Taylor show as both guards hit 3-pointers and the Tigers took a 29-16 lead into the halftime break. Whitaker and Taylor had 13 and nine points respectively, at that point. Murray High was shooting 64% from the floor, including 5-for-9 from behind the 3-point circle, led by Taylor’s 3-for-4 effort.
The Tigers started red-hot in the third quarter, hitting eight of their 10 shots. McCallister had seven of his 11 points in the period, along with two more of his team-leading seven assists in the game. The Vikings appeared to start to attempt a comeback, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, but they were quickly silenced when Boggess shot down their momentum with a trey of his own to put the Tigers up 36-22 with 6:18 left in the quarter. That was followed by a pass-fake from McCallister to open himself up to knock down a three and extend the lead to 39-24. The Tigers forced more Viking turnovers with clamping half-court defense that helped them go up big in the third and eventually win by the final 19-point margin.
Taylor finished with 16 points, two rebounds and an assist. Boggess led the Tigers in rebounds with five, to go along with his 10 points and three assists and Miles, Carman and freshman guard Dylan Jennings each had two points on the night.
“We came out with the victory tonight and we played well enough to win, but we were a little sluggish down the stretch, saw some things we’ve got to work on,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “The guys have got to stay focused throughout the whole game, so that we can feel like we did a really good job, but it was a victory and I’m happy to be able to move on to the state tournament.”
And moving on to the All-A State Tournament will happen later next month, as play begins Feb. 16-21 in Frankfort. The Tigers will have business before that, however, as Paducah Tilghman comes to Taylor Gymnasium, as well as the Crosstown Classic rivalry game Friday against the Calloway County Lakers, who are coming off their impressive upset of Marshall County Friday night. Both games will make for a tough week for the Tigers, but they can handle it with whole 32-minute performances of great play, which they showed flashes of in capturing the All-A regional title. Again.
