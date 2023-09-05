MURRAY — Murray High’s offense was the star of the season coming into Friday night’s game against Marshall County, but the defense stole the show in a 35-6 win that marked Head Coach Melvin Cunningham’s Ty Holland debut.
Marshall (1-2) scored its only points on the final play of the game after being awarded a timeout when it appeared time had expired. That was the only thing that went wrong for the Tigers defense on a night Murray High moved to 3-0 on the season.
“They were special,” said Cunningham about the play of his defense. “We knew that their running back (Aiden Dunigan), he’s a load. Let’s be honest, they’re just big up front. We talked with our kids all week long. They’re going to move the ball from 20 (yard line) to 20. You don’t get any points for that. I really felt like we were really good in all three phases of the game tonight.”
The offense and the special teams made sure not to disappoint, as well. It just took them a little longer to get going.
Multi-threat Jeremiah Jones helped the Tigers strike first from the quarterback position as he found receiver Zavion Carman on a middle post pattern in the back of the end zone for a 23-yard touchdown with 7:11 left in the opening quarter.
A sack from defensive lineman Ben Davis early in the second quarter followed a few Marshall punts and gave the Tiger good field possession. On the next play after yet another Marshals punt, starting quarterback Collin Wilson ran around the right side for a 32-yard touchdown to put Murray High up 14-0.
The Marshals then methodically drove into the red zone before halftime and tried to settle for three points before the half, but Simon Rickman came flying through the left side of the Marshall line and blocked the field goal of Logan Parker to keep the Marshals scoreless.
Murray High then carried that momentum over to the third quarter, taking about five minutes on its opening drive that ended with Wilson going five yards through the middle to push the lead to 21-0. Wilson would repeat the pattern and score again from 20 yards around the left side less than three minutes later to increase the lead to 28-0.
The Marshals tried to break up the shutout with another long drive that carried into the fourth quarter, but Rickman and Jones sacked Marshall quarterback Neyland Jezik on 4th-and-goal to end the threat.
That set the stage for the offense to add one final highlight and it came as Jones returned to the quarterback position, took a shotgun snap and found Carman again, this time on a bomb down the right sideline for 87 yards and a 35-0 lead that had Ty Holland rocking.
“Amazing,” said Cunningham on the home atmosphere Friday. “You see all the people in the stands. You’ve got people standing around. That’s what makes this place special. Murray football is about everyone. We’re getting praise with our football team, but it’s the whole community,” Cunningham said. “It’s the coaching staff, it’s the principal, the athletic director. It’s the whole staff of the school. It’s every fan that walks out here. It’s every fan that can’t make it. We’re family right here. That’s what’s special about Murray football.”
Wilson was 10-for-14 through the air for 118 yards, while rushing for more 75 yards and the three scores. Jones was 2-for-2 on passes for 102 passing yards with both of those throws in ending in touchdown catches for Carman, who totaled 129 yards on four receptions.
Defensive Coordinator Hugo Hernandez’s defense had 92 tackles in the game with five sacks and seven tackles for loss. Defensive back Justus Ross-Richards led the team in tackles with eight, including a TFL, while Rickman had seven tackles and two sacks. Jones also had seven tackles, two TFL’s and a sack.
“I think we had a pretty good gameplan coming in with what they had done in the first couple of games,” said Hernandez. “Our defense was smart, and we were able to contain them. They do a lot of misdirection, but our kids just understood and just wanted to get after it.”
The 3-0 start for Murray is their first three game winning-streak to start the season since the 2012, when Coach Steve Duncan’s squad achieved the feat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.