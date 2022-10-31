Fulton County vs. Murray High

Murray High’s Jeremiah Jones strips Fulton County’s Kalon McCauley of the ball Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray.

 STEVE SPRINGER/Ledger & Times

MURRAY —The Murray High Tiger defense has had its struggles this season, but it used Friday night against Fulton County to show that it is ready for the postseason at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray. In an inspiring performance, it led the Tigers (5-5) to a convincing 42-16 running-clock victory over the Pilots, allowing the visitors 98 yards of total offense.

Even more impressive is the fact that, barring a single play in the first half, the Tigers kept a decent Fulton County (2-8) offensive attack out of the end zone.