MURRAY —The Murray High Tiger defense has had its struggles this season, but it used Friday night against Fulton County to show that it is ready for the postseason at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray. In an inspiring performance, it led the Tigers (5-5) to a convincing 42-16 running-clock victory over the Pilots, allowing the visitors 98 yards of total offense.
Even more impressive is the fact that, barring a single play in the first half, the Tigers kept a decent Fulton County (2-8) offensive attack out of the end zone.
The play in question, however, triggered the nerves of the Tiger faithful. On the Pilots’ first offensive play from scrimmage, quarterback Max Gibbs delivered a pass down the left sideline to receiver Charles Goodman that was covered correctly by Tiger junior defensive back Amare Martin, but Martin appeared to have tried too much to break up the pass instead of completely wrapping up his assignment, and Goodman was able to get a head start down the sideline to put the Pilots on the scoreboard in the first 0:29 seconds of the game.
“First play of the game we were in position,” said Tiger Head Coach Darren Bowling. “Amare didn’t bite on the toss and he was in position, but the guy made the catch and we didn’t make the tackle.”
But that singular offensive highlight for the visitors was all they managed the rest of the night.
The Tiger defense limited Gibbs to 4-of-13 passing and 92 yards with two interceptions. It also allowed big, physical running back JShon Jones only 17 yards rushing. Eventually, Fulton County Head Coach James Bridges conceded to a premature running clock and even eight-minute quarters in the second half, due to his team being banged up.
Tiger sophomore defensive back and backup quarterback Jeremiah Jones was part of the onslaught, snagging two interceptions early, forcing a fumble, breaking up passes and even leading the Tiger offense under center in the second half.
The offense can’t be completely overshadowed, however. Back to healthy for the most part Friday night, senior quarterback Collin Wilson was 2-for-3 for 87 yards, with two touchdown strikes. The first was a 51-yard strike to B-back Xavier Biggers at the end of the first quarter. Biggers, the Tigers’ leading rusher, missed last week’s game against Mayfield, but returned to gain 114 yards with two scores and hauling in the earlier-mentioned touchdown grab against the Pilots.
Wilson’s other scoring toss found junior wide receiver Kamden Hudspeth down the middle of the field with 6:51 left in the first half to put Murray up 35-8.
A-back Gage Sokolowski returned from injury, as well, and kept the Pilot defense honest and forced them to respect the opening up of the outside for Biggers and the passing attack. Sokolowki had 76 yards in his return. Junior B-back Kainoa Olive added 53 yards on the ground and added a sack on the other side of the ball, as well.
Freshman kicker Hank Fronza was once again a perfect 6-for-6 on extra-point attempts in the game.
Murray will now have to put the ups-and-downs of their .500 season behind them now, and as Bowling stressed to his team in the postgame huddle near the south endzone of Ty Holland Field, a new season starts this week.
This new season is the first game of the postseason, which the Tigers will have to survive on the road in Morgantown, thanks to being upset by Caldwell County two weeks ago and falling to third place in district standings. The 7-2 Butler County Bears stand in the way of a potential rematch with Mayfield in the second round, but they will be no pushover with their power ground attack and the sixth best defense in Class 2A.
