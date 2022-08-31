MURRAY — In a peculiar scheduling note, the Murray High Tigers will play this week’s football opponent, Trigg County, in Cadiz on Thursday night instead of underneath the traditional Friday night lights.
Third-year Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield responded to a Murray Ledger & Times inquiry into why the game was moved up a day and being played on a school night.
“Trigg’s A.D., Matt Wilder, reached out to me about three weeks ago about moving our game to Thursday,” Greenfield said. “He said there were seven games in the 2nd Region scheduled on Friday and they didn’t have enough officials to cover all the games. I called (Murray High Head Coach Darren Bowling) and he said ‘sure, we’ll play on Thursday.’ He said it was one less day to prepare, but the same for Trigg.”
As much as a Thursday night road trip across Land Between the Lakes could be an inconvenience for families and fans, there tends to be a much bigger problem developing in the state.
“There is a shortage of officials in all sports in the 2nd Region,” said Greenfield of an area that roughly starts at Henderson and includes counties east of the Ohio River and Kentucky Lake. “They have had to cancel several games, mainly soccer, or use fewer officials for each game. The state-wide shortage of officials is real with the main reason being negative fan behavior and negative coaching behavior towards them. Games are now being played with fewer officials on each game, which is a detriment to the game and the players.”
Greenfield has the credibility to speak on the subject after seeing this phenomenon first-hand from both sides, now as an athletic director but with previous experience as an official.
“I was an official and, for the most part, it was enjoyable, but some fans can be cruel,” she said. “Some of those comments will never be forgotten. Some bells you can’t un-ring. All I can say is … ‘What would you do if someone came into your place of work and started screaming hurtful things at you?’
“If every fan officiated at least one game, they may get a better understanding of what it is like. Most officials do a great job and enjoy doing it, while making a little extra cash, but when you don’t feel safe during or after a game, I can see why the shortage of officials is what it has become.”
The head official in charge of a football game is commonly known as the “white hat” due to the color of their hat. Local veteran white hat Russ Tish, with five years leading crews and 25 as an official, weighed in on the issue.
“There is a nationwide shortage of officials across all sports,” said Tish. “In football, Region Two in our area is hit extremely hard and is being forced to have varsity games on Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays due to lack of officials. Normally, they would borrow officials from surrounding regions. However, those are barely getting by as is. In the First Region, we have five crews to cover all Friday nights. Out of all of our officials, there are approximately 74 of them, with about one-third of us being 60 years old or older.”
“There are many factors contributing to the shortage. It’s not cheap to get started in officiating and you have to have the right kind of job that allows you to be off work in time to get to the games and be prepared. There are tests to take, clinics to go to, time to put in the study to know the rules.
“One of the largest factors in recent years is how officials are treated by both coaches and their staff, by the players, the parents and the fans. This has gotten completely out of control. Just in our area alone, we’ve had officials attacked and put in the hospital. There’s no need for this because, after all, these are just games that we have our children play to teach them sportsmanship and good citizenship and how to accept winning, as well as losing. The parents and the coaches, however, are doing a very poor job of teaching them these things. If something doesn’t change soon to allow us to attract younger officials, the games the parents love to see their children play in school will not be played because there will be no officials to officiate the games.”
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association is aware of the shortage, as well. Butch Cope, the KHSAA associate commissioner and director of championships, officials and student services, offered his thoughts, as well.
“I think it’s a national issue,” said Cope. “And it’s been a national concern for probably six or seven years. We’ve been trying to warn our schools at our regional meetings that the numbers are decreasing. COVID threw some gasoline on that flame and some aren’t coming back. The overall issue that we hear from officials, the number one reason officials aren’t coming back is how they’re being treated. I think it’s finally come to a head and it’s not just a football issue, it’s in all of our sports. It’s in a critical stage right now.”
