Tiger playoff run comes to an end in semifinals against Lexington Christian, 48-13
- STEVE SPRINGER • Sports Reporter
LEXINGTON — The Murray Tigers memorable and remarkable season came to an abrupt end by the first couple of series from scrimmage Friday night. They turned the ball over on their first two possessions and just could not recover, eventually falling 48-13 to the Lexington Christian Academy Eagles in the semifinals of the KHSAA Class 2A high school playoffs.
The game was almost over before it started, as freshman starting-center Wyatt Buffington didn’t play for the Tigers (8-4) and that seemed to be a disruption in the offense that Murray just couldn’t shake all night long. Things just went downhill from there. First play from scrimmage was a fumbled snap, followed by an illegal procedure penalty and then capped off with an interception that gave the Eagles (10-1) the ball at the Murray four-yard-line. Two plays later, LCA ran the ball in for their first score of the night and that was all they really needed to put the Tigers away and advance to the state championship game, denying the Tigers a chance to play and win their third state championship.
Things didn’t get better after that. Trailing 6-0, trying to brush off the rough start, the Tigers fumbled away the ball again on the very next play, gifting the Eagles short field position again at the Tiger 21-yard-line. Three plays later, the Eagles had a 13-0 lead and were off and running.
“Everything that could go wrong went wrong tonight,” said seventh-year Murray Head Coach Keith Hodge. “But our guys have zero quit in them. I’m proud of our effort as a team all season.”
Murray’s defense struggled having to defend short field position way too many times in the game due to the Tigers’ four turnovers, and when they did have room to work with, the unit had to stop Eagle junior quarterback Drew Nieves, which no team’s defense has really figured out this season. Nieves led the state in passing yardage coming into the game and didn’t let the Tigers slow him down. By halftime, he had already racked up 185 yards and two scoring strikes, with 72 yards on the ground. The Tiger defense had no answer for him all night long, as he finished the night with 196 yards through the air, on 9/21 attempts, two touchdowns passing and two rushing.
The LCA offense totaled 406 yards of total offense in the game, dwarfing Murray’s 177, even though the Tigers had the ball for 31:07 compared to 16:42 for the Eagles, due to LCA’s quick strike passing attack.
Murray’s first score came at the 7:35 mark of the fourth quarter, when senior running back Charvelle McCallister scored on a 15-yard run, and then he punched it in again from ten yards out with 0:06 left in the game, to finish the scoring and close the deficit to 48-13. McCallister ran for 81 yards in the game and the two touchdowns.
The seniors’ run through the playoffs had some of the highest highs in a long time for Murray football, including a thrilling down-to-the-last-play game over Caldwell County, the classic triple-overtime dethroning of Mayfield for the district crown, and a thumping of longtime postseason-rival Owensboro Catholic.
“This is a great group of young men that love the game,” said Hodge. “They came to work every day and set a great standard for the underclassmen. They fought through a ton of adversity and there’s no doubt they’ll do great things moving forward. We’re going to miss them.”
Although the KHSAA high school playoffs are single elimination, technically speaking, the Tigers’ season is not officially over, however. The year 2020 always gets the last say in what happens, due to the global pandemic and all the uncertainty surrounding it, and the KHSAA implemented some special rules for this year’s playoffs. If a team wins a playoff game, they advance to the next round, as is the case for Lexington Christian moving on to the state championship. However, if the Eagles find themselves quarantined before next Friday, they obviously would be unable to play, which would result in the Tigers, getting un-eliminated (term invented by the pandemic when it comes to Kentucky high school football) and getting the call to play Beechwood in the Class 2A championship game.
The Tigers are not planning on practicing, but have not ruled it out, if necessary.
“We’d love the opportunity to line back up and play,” said Hodge. “If we get that call, we’ll just have to get as much done as possible and go play.”
Stay tuned.
