MURRAY — With family and friends at the Murray Banquet Center, Murray High School senior Angela Gierhart signed her name on the line of her national letter of intent Wednesday to continue her playing career at Murray State University.
High school athletes all over the country signed their letters and Gierhart did the same as family, friends and teammates from all the different sports that she participates in showed up for support. Soccer, basketball and softball coaches and players all celebrated with her and family.
Lady Tiger Head Coach Shauna Traylor gave the opening remarks, commenting on her versatility in being a multi-sport athlete and her on and off the field leadership qualities and then listed her high school career accolades which include:
• Four years of playing soccer, basketball and softball at MHS
• KHSAA Triple Threat Award for those four years
• KHSAA All-Academic Team
• 2018 Kentucky House of Representatives Citation of Achievement
• 1st Region All-Tournament Team sophomore season
• 1st Region All-Tournament 1st Team junior season
• All-A All-Tournament Team senior season
• 2nd District All-Tournament Team senior season
• 1st Region All-Tournament Team senior season
• 1st Region 1st Team senior season
• KHSAA All-State Honorable Mention
Gierhart’s noteworthy soccer stats were next on the agenda, including being a four-year starter, playing in 82 games, 50 career goals, 49 career assists, 56 career saves and only gave up 13 goals as goalkeeper.
“As a Racer soccer alumnus myself, I am beyond excited to see Angela continue her soccer career at Murray State,” said Traylor. “The Racer program is one of the best in the OVC and it’s very exciting she’s going to be a part of it for the next four years. She is going to shine as a Racer soccer player. She has a winner’s mentality. They’re a winning program and she knows how to win.”
Gierhart has been a fixture at Racer games and talked about the difference in actually playing instead of spectating. She also addressed which parts of her game she needs to elevate now that she’s moving up to a higher competitive level.
“I need to work on handling the ball more, working on being more confident dribbling, shooting and knowing I can do those things,” said Gierhart.
When asked about what parts of her game would help the Racers program, Traylor replied, “I would say her versatility. She’s not a player that comes in and only plays one position. She’s going to want to be on the field so wherever they tell her to play she’s going to do it.”
Racer head coach Matt Lodge recruited Gierhart because of that versatility.
“Her ability to play multiple spots,” said Lodge when asked why he recruited her. “She played multiple sports and is a pure athlete. I worked with her at the club level so I know how she works. She’s going to put her all into everything she does.” Lodge projects Gierhart playing the wide mid-field role, but will wait until she gets to campus to see exactly where and how she fits into their system.
She grew up a Racer fan with deep family ties to the program and the school and really only looked at MSU when she was going through the school selection process. Staying home was important.
“One thing I’ve done over the last couple of years in recruiting is bring in someone that’s got passion and a real desire to play for the school,” said Lodge. “They’re not just in it to say they played Division I or say they played college soccer, but they love being part of the school. You want kids around like that.”
Gierhart will be joining a Racer squad that is extremely young and last year only had seven upperclassman out of 26 players and so she could have a chance to shine early if she works hard enough.
“Freshmen come in with a clean slate, but everyone’s got to come in and work for their spot. She’s got the ability to play. She’s going to have to come in fit and be ready to work. We cram 20 games into a three-month schedule and we need to be healthy. Specifically, I want her to get out of her shell a little bit and I think for her the possibilities are endless once we get her comfortable, adjusted to the college scene and the speed of play.”
Assuming the NCAA soccer season stays as scheduled, the Racers open their season in Morehead against Morehead State on March 2, and the first chance to see her at Cutchin Field is March 5 against Eastern Kentucky.
