MURRAY — The Murray High Tigers ran for more than 500 yards on the ground again Friday night, but this time were the lopsided winners, to flip the script on an earlier season loss with a similar rushing effort. The Tiger ground game chewed up and spit out the visiting Christian County Colonels, 56-32, at Ty Holland Stadium, highlighted by the Sokolowski brothers’ 362 combined yards and four touchdowns.
Two weeks ago in their last game, the Class 2A seventh-ranked Tigers (3-1) found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard, even though they ran for over half-a-millenium, falling to Union County 53-28. Murray was the home team churning out the touchdowns all night this time, however. First year Tiger Head Coach Darren Bowling was much happier with the outcome this time around, especially since he’s still installing his offense from a short summer.
“It makes a big difference,” said Bowling. “Offensively, we’ve been pretty good all year so I’m very excited about that. The turnovers kind of bothered me a little bit, but I thought we executed well on offense.”
Sophomore runningback Kainoa Olive took advantage of the new run-heavy triple-option attack and installed the ball into the endzone twice in the first quarter, with runs of 13 and 12 yards to help Murray take an early 14-7 lead. Senior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski then connected on his second touchdown pass on the season as he found sophomore runningback Xavier Biggers over the top and down the middle of the field for a 54-yard touchdown strike with 1:10 left in the opening quarter to push Murray comfortably ahead 21-7.
Sokolowski scored again four minutes into the 2nd quarter, this time with his legs, from 24 yards out to push the lead to 28-7. Just before halftime, Olive notched his third rushing score of the half, as he pounded in from four yards away this time, giving Murray a 35-14 lead heading into the locker room.
Defensively, Murray did enough to keep a shorthanded Christian County (1-5) team at bay, who was missing their leading receiver, but was still dangerous with the play of electric quarterback Jordan Miles. The sophomore was a pedestrian 8/14 for 95 yards and one touchdown through the air, but rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Every time it looked like the Tigers might pull away, Miles would find a way to keep the Colonels in it, or at least close.
“Defensively, we’re still struggling, but we did better on third-and-longs and stuff like that, but we still had some holes that we’ve got to fill in.”
Biggers was the leading tackler for Murray with six, sophomore linebacker Collin Wilson contributed five with a tackle-for-loss, and newly-eligible senior Caleb Gill shined getting to the ballcarrier in the backfield, leading the team, along with junior lineman Jayden Curtis, with a sack and two TFL’s apiece.
“Caleb’s a baller,” said Bowling. “He knows the game, he knows football. He came from Mackenzie (Tennessee) and I knew he would understand the game. He’s definitely an added bonus for us. Finding out where we’re going to fit him will be the biggest thing, but I think he can play a lot of different positions and we used him at two or three different ones tonight.”
Not to be outdone by his older brother, junior runningback Gage Sokolowski carried the workload of the Tiger ground game on the night. He finished with a team-high 186 yards on 27 carries, and punched the ball in for two scores to close out the night for Murray, with a 3rd quarter scamper from 50 yards out, and again from the Colonel one-yard line in the 4th quarter. Gage out ran Rowdy in total yards, but conceded the sibling rushing rivalry to the elder Sokolwski this time, who had slightly less yardage with 176, but averaged 11.7 per carry.
“The last touchdown down there, I told him I was going to give him one, but I thought about taking it,” as he flashed a smile to little brother.
And when asked who had the better night, Gage returned the favor.
“Probably Rowdy.”
Murray’s next game will be against a winless Fort Campbell team, who comes to Ty Holland next Friday night, but Bowling made sure to mention that the Tigers will not be overlooking anybody.
“This (program) is growing,” said Bowling. “We’re trying to mature this thing as we go through the season, so you can’t take a week off when we’re still trying to put stuff in and get better at what we do. At this point, we’re still in the infancy stages of this so we don’t need any breaks. We need to come back to work on Monday and try to get better defensively and work on a few things on offense.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.